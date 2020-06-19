Faith and feminism: Women and Christianity

Some 2.3 billion people identify as Christians across the globe and yet senior leadership positions in many churches are still prohibited to women. In this special edition, Annette Young meets Reverend Lucinda Laird, the Dean of the American Cathedral in Paris who is a leading female priest in the Episcopal Church. Our team in Rome also reports on how the Vatican is facing growing pressure to boost the representation of women in the Catholic Church.

