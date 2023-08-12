Fairway resident ties blue ribbons to honor fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald
A Fairway resident tied blue ribbons to honor fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald
Chris Sale retired Miguel Cabrera on a groundout for the second out in the fifth inning, the 14th straight Tigers batter to go down quietly. Then the Red Sox starter said something to the 2012 AL Triple Crown winner and two-time MVP as Cabrera jogged back to the dugout. Cabrera came to the plate 70 times against Sale, batting .288 with four homers and 19 strikeouts.
The singer wrote a note addressed to her Jakarta fans apologizing for her abrupt exit from the David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023
Prosecutors in Donald Trump's Jan. 6 case referenced other criminal charges he faces over his alleged hoarding of classified documents.
Toronto police say a man has died nearly a month after being pushed at a subway station. Police say the 69-year-old was approached by a man at Bloor station and pushed to the ground on July 7. They say the 69-year-old died on Aug. 4. A 40-year-old Toronto man was initially charged with aggravated assault, but police say that has since been upgraded to manslaughter. He appeared in court on Wednesday. The July attack came after a teenager was stabbed to death in March at another subway station. Th
A source says that in conversation with a foreign politician, it emerged that their government assumes Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee in 2024. Joe will pull out before the first primaries; it will be too late for a grassroots candidate to enter the fray; an establishment stooge will be crowned at the convention. And the name of that lucky winner? Michelle Obama. It’s a wild scenario, but if it does happen, please remember that you read it here first. This anecdote confirms what I’v
Khloé Kardashian is a fan, too.
Jennifer Lopez shared Instagram photos captioned "back in my element" wearing a tiny white string bikini as she lay on a sunlounger during her Italian holiday.
Writer Emme Witt shares what it was like seeking connection, compensation, and intimacy with sugar daddies on "Seeking Arrangement" after her divorce at age 42.
A Ukrainian colonel called Russia one of his country's top military suppliers, saying they'd captured 800 pieces of enemy artillery and armor.
The young “swamp donkey” was spotted with its mom, video shows.
As the Ukraine counter-offensive grinds on, many commentators are looking to history in an effort to explain to an audience hungry for results how historical battles of similar context might determine likely outcomes in this conflict.
The network is currently facing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.
The driver pulled into the bar parking lot and was attacked by people outside, news outlets reported.
Timothy Olyphant appeared on the most recent episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast and looked back at his failed audition for J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” revival (via Entertainment Weekly). The “Justified” star praised Abrams for a wonderful audition process, even though the director ultimately decided to go with a “younger” actor like Chris …
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to move into Buckingham Palace in 2027 and inside of the grand residence they have the most amazing statues – that are a little risqué
Which she paired with quintessentially oversized J.Lo shades, of course.
King Charles announced military appointments for working members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and more
"This is another of Donald Trump's fabrications," the former New Jersey governor said.
BOGOTÁ (AP) — The father of two of the four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash that killed their mother and two other adults, then survived 40 days on their own in the Amazon jungle was arrested Friday, Colombian authorities said. The Colombian Prosecutor's Office confirmed in a message to Associated Press journalists that officials arrested Manuel Ranoque, who is the father of the 1- and 4-year-old boys in the crash and the stepfather of the two girls, ages 9 and 13. Astrid Eliana Cáceres, director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare, said the state agency had been working with the authorities.
Fans and celebrities are sending their love to Katharine McPhee and her family. She posted to Instagram letting fans know that there was a "horrible tragedy" in her family.