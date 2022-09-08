Fairview Fire Burning in California Explodes in Size to Over 9,000 Acres

The deadly Fairview fire burning in Riverside County, California, reached 9,846 acres and was five percent contained on Wednesday, September 7, according to Cal Fire.

In its latest update, Cal Fire said several evacuation orders and warnings remained in place.

On Monday, Cal Fire confirmed two civilian fatalities and one civilian injury and said seven structures had been destroyed. Local news reported the civilians died in their vehicle while trying to escape the fire.

This footage captured by Jonathan Ontiveros shows large smoke plumes over Hemet, California, as the blaze continued to burn in the area. Credit: Jonathan Ontiveros via Storyful