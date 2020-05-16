Fair Oaks donation drive gives cleats to families in need

With everyone at home during California’s stay-at-home orders, there's been plenty of time to get some spring cleaning done. If you found an old pair of soccer cleats lying around, there is a donation drive where you can help families in need. The California Storm are teaming up with the Sactown FC podcast and American River Futbol Club to help out the nonprofit, Reboot. The nonprofit is hosting a donation drop-off drive on Friday and Saturday in Fair Oaks. Get the full story in the video above.

