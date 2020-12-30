Facundo Campazzo with an assist vs the Sacramento Kings
Facundo Campazzo (Denver Nuggets) with an assist vs the Sacramento Kings, 12/29/2020
The Toronto Raptors remain winless after losing 100-93 to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Quinton Byfield finally broke out on the World Juniors stage for Canada.
The Olympic gold medalist and NHL star will remain friends, after announcing their split on Instagram.
After yet another blown lead, Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry acknowledged that there are still kinks to work out with some of the new guards on board, but it's being addressed.
Chicago will be without its captain to begin the season.
The Lakers' youth movement predictably didn't enjoy constant speculation about a looming Anthony Davis trade.
Host William Lou recaps the Toronto Raptors' 100-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. - Three stars: Kyle Lowry, OG Anunoby, Stanley Johnson - Gerald Henderson award: Shake Milton
The NBA is reportedly heading to Orlando again.
A poker player on the verge of playing for game’s must coveted prize instead endured heartbreak after testing positive for COVID-19.
Forwards get most of the attention due to their eye-popping offensive production, but drafting a group of productive blueliners is equally important in fantasy hockey.
CHICAGO — San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller reunited with an old friend in another blockbuster move Tuesday night. The aggressive Padres got Yu Darvish in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, adding another ace to their rotation after announcing a deal for Blake Snell earlier in the day. During his time in Texas' front office, Preller scouted Darvish before the Rangers acquired the Japanese right-hander in 2012. “His last season and a half has been as productive as anybody in the game. He's a force,” Preller said Tuesday night. “So I think getting back on the phone with him, catching up for a few minutes, really looking forward to being around him every single day again.” The Padres got Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and cash from the Cubs for right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor leaguers. The switch-hitting Caratini caught Darvish in Chicago and batted .241 with 16 RBIs last season. “We've had interest in Victor for a few years now,” Preller said. “I think he's been a guy that, just on his own, we feel like is a quality catching option for us.” Davies went 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 12 starts for San Diego this year. The package of prospects headed to Chicago includes Owen Caissie, an 18-year-old outfielder who was selected by the Padres in the second round of this year's amateur draft. The 34-year-old Darvish was 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts for Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season, finishing second in the NL Cy Young Award race. He has three years and $59 million left on the $126 million, six-year deal he signed with the Cubs before the 2018 season. San Diego also completed a big trade with Tampa Bay for Snell. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was sent from the Rays to the Padres for a package of four players: right-handers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox, and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt — all well-regarded youngsters from a San Diego system that’s been stocking the farm for years. The Padres made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2006, but their injury-depleted rotation was in shambles when the post-season arrived. They beat St. Louis in the first round before getting swept in three Division Series games by their NL West rivals, the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Mike Clevinger, acquired from Cleveland in August, isn’t expected back from Tommy John surgery until 2022, but the Padres have other quality starters in Dinelson Lamet and Chris Paddack. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore is one of baseball’s top pitching prospects. “Pretty much every trade conversation usually starts with MacKenzie Gore,” Preller said. “But again, I think we're looking forward to Mack coming to camp and competing and being part of the organization here for a long time.” Darvish is in the middle of a career renaissance after struggling upon arrival in Chicago. He was limited to eight starts and 40 innings in 2018 because of injuries. He started to regain his form in 2019, posting a 2.76 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings over his final 13 starts. He picked up this year right where he left off, helping the Cubs to the NL Central title. The right-hander attributed some of his turnaround to going back to a more deliberate style that he employed when he was a star pitcher in Japan. He also has developed a rapport with Caratini that should help his transition to San Diego. Four years after a historic World Series championship, Chicago is retooling under Jed Hoyer, who was promoted to president of baseball operations after Theo Epstein stepped down in November. Veteran outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. were let go on Dec. 2, but the Darvish deal is the team's biggest move since Hoyer took over. There could be more trades on the horizon. All-Star sluggers Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Anthony Rizzo are eligible for free agency after next season. But the Cubs still might be able to contend while Hoyer reworks the roster due to the cost-cutting atmosphere around the NL Central. Minor league infielders Reginald Preciado, 17, and Yeison Santana, 20, and outfielder Ismael Mena, 18, also were acquired by the Cubs in the Darvish trade. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell gave up the ball in Game 6 of the World Series, shaking his head after manager Kevin Cash’s curious pitching change. With three years left on his contract, Snell hardly considered that could be his final moment on the mound with the Tampa Bay Rays. The San Diego Padres, determined to go all the way, just wanted him that much. The upstart Padres finalized their acquisition of the ace left-hander from the Rays on Tuesday, sending four prospects in exchange for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner. The Rays will receive right-handers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt — all well-regarded youngsters from a San Diego system that's been stocking the farm for years. The Padres parted with the quartet for a 28-year-old with World Series experience and a youthful confidence that should fit in alongside stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. “They’re super exciting,” Snell said. “They’re a team that plays with a lot of fun. They’re swaggy and they can swing the bat.” San Diego also acquired top starter Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, giving the ascending Padres two established aces at the front of the rotation as they attempt to catch the Dodgers in the NL West. “If we’re going to get to that level, that championship level, which the Dodgers got to last year, we’ve got some things we’ve got to work on and we’ll see how things play out,” general manager A.J. Preller said Tuesday night. “But we feel like we improved our roster and what was already a very talented roster. We feel like we’ve gotten better so far this off-season.” Snell was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season, then went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six post-season starts for the American League champions. He pitched spectacularly into the sixth inning of World Series Game 6 against the Dodgers before Cash pulled him after 73 pitches. The move backfired when Los Angeles rallied for a 3-1, Series-clinching victory. Snell stood behind Cash's decision and reiterated that support Tuesday. “I respect him and I’ve always trusted him,” Snell said. “He knows how to win. We got to the World Series because we won.” Snell said he was stunned and saddened to leave Tampa Bay. He anticipated the Rays trading him before his contract expired, since the small-budget franchise was unlikely to commit to a new long-term deal. But he hardly expected the move to come this soon. “The Padres really wanted me and they were persistent and I'm happy about that," Snell said. “But it is something I am sad about.” With a young and talented team that features Tatís at shortstop and Machado at third base, the Padres finished with the second-best record in the National League this year at 37-23 — six games behind Los Angeles — and made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. San Diego’s injury-depleted rotation was in shambles when the post-season arrived, but the Padres managed to get past St. Louis in the first round before they were swept in three games by the Dodgers in the Division Series. Mike Clevinger, acquired from Cleveland in August, isn’t expected back from Tommy John surgery until 2022, but the Padres have other quality starters in Dinelson Lamet and Chris Paddack. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore is one of baseball’s top pitching prospects, the jewel of a deep farm system. San Diego acquired Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini from the Cubs later Tuesday for right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor league prospects: infielders Reginald Preciado and Yeison Santana, and outfielders Owen Caissie and Ismael Mena. “This team can play and we’re going to be chasing a World Series, which is obviously the most exciting piece to this whole thing,” Snell said. Among all left-handed starters in the majors last year, Snell ranked first in strikeout percentage (31%) and sixth in ERA. “This acquisition is in line with our overall strategy to build a consistently winning ballclub for the great city of San Diego,” Padres owner Peter Seidler said. “I welcome Blake to the Padres and know he will enjoy playing for our enthusiastic and supportive fans in 2021 and beyond.” Snell has three years and $39 million remaining on a $50 million, five-year contract he signed with the Rays in March 2019. He’s owed $10.5 million next year, $12.5 million in 2022 and $16 million in 2023 — bargain prices for a pitcher of his calibre. Patiño may compete to take Snell's vacated spot in Tampa Bay's rotation in 2021. The 21-year-old from Colombia is among the top pitching prospects in baseball with a hard fastball and plus slider. He made his big league debut in 2020 with 10 relief appearances and one start, going 1-0 with a 5.19 ERA. He struck out 21 but walked 14 over 17 1/3 innings. Wilcox is a 21-year-old who was taken in the third round of the 2020 draft from the University of Georgia. At 6-foot-5, Wilcox has shown outstanding stuff but has struggled at times with his control. Mejía, 25, became San Diego's primary catcher during the 2019 season, when he hit .265 with eight homers in 79 games. A left thumb injury limited him to 17 games in 2020. Mejía has been among the game's most promising young catchers since making headlines with a 50-game hitting streak in the minor leagues, although questions remain about his defensive reliability. Hunt is a 22-year-old who spent 2019 in Class A before the 2020 minor league season was wiped out by the coronavirus. He batted .255 with five homers in 89 games for the Fort Wayne TinCaps two seasons ago. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Let the offseason hype begin. For the fourth consecutive season, Texas rolled in its bowl game. This time, it was a 55-23 win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.
EDMONTON — Austria scored its first goal of the world junior hockey championship on Tuesday, but couldn't muster a win over the dominant Russians.Vancouver Canucks prospect Vasili Podkolzin had two goals and an assist, leading Russia to a 7-1 win over Austria in Edmonton. Rodion Amirov, Marat Khusnutdinov, Artemi Knyazev, Yegor Afanasiev and Arseni Gritsyuk also scored for the Russians. Senna Peeters registered Austria's lone goal, finding the back of the net 7:38 into the second period. Russia's Artur Akhtyamov had 17 saves, and Austrian goalie Jakob Brandner stopped 43 of the 50 shots he faced. The victory improves Russia's record to 2-0-0-1 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, regulation losses), while Austria remains winless. Russia will face a tough test on Wednesday when the face Sweden (2-0) in preliminary round play. Austria will battle the Czech Republic on Thursday.UNITED STATES 7, CZECH REPUBLIC 0The United States recorded its second straight shutout on Tuesday, beating the Czech Republic 7-0.Coming off an 11-0 win over Austria on Boxing Day, the U.S. improved to 2-1.The Czech Republic, which upset Russia 2-0 on Sunday, is now 1-2.American goaltender Spencer Knight made 22 saves for the shutout. Bobby Brink and Trevor Zegras led the Americans with two goals apiece, while Arthur Kaliyev and Cole Caufield and Matthew Boldy also scored. Zegras and Cam York added three assists apiece. CANADA 10, SWITZERLAND 0Quinton Byfield tallied six points, leading the Canadians to a 10-0 trouncing of Switzerland on Tuesday. Byfield, who was picked second overall by the L.A. Kings at the NHL draft in October, had two goals and four assists in the victory. Calgary Flames prospect Jakob Pelletier registered two goals, while Philip Tomasino, Dylan Cozens, Ryan Suzuki, Connor McMichael, Cole Perfetti and Kaden Ghule also scored for Canada (3-0). Switzerland will meet Germany (0-1-2) on Wednesday. The Canadians will finish out the preliminary round on Thursday when they face Finland (2-0).This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.The Canadian Press
DETROIT — Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Andrew Wiggins added 27 to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 116-106 victory over the winless Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.The injury-plagued Warriors have won two in a row after dropping their first two games by a combined 65 points. The decisive stretch Tuesday came with Curry on the bench. Rookie big man James Wiseman had a dunk and Wiggins followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run that put Golden State up 98-89 in the fourth quarter.“Just a great feeling to turn what was a mess of a road trip into a really good one," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 27 points.The Warriors are without stars Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon) and Draymond Green (right foot), but now Detroit has injury problems of its own. Blake Griffin ended up in the concussion protocol and did not play in the second half, and rookie guard Killian Hayes left with a sprained right ankle.The Pistons led 89-86 in the fourth before a 3-pointer by Wiggins tied it. Wiseman's dunk came after the 7-footer blocked a shot at the other end and dribbled most of the length of the court. That put the Warriors up by six and sent several Golden State players spilling from the bench area in excitement. Curry tossed a towel in the air after Wiggins' 3 moments later.The Pistons, who led by as many as 12 points in the first half, were up 51-48 after two quarters. Golden State went on a 17-3 run early in the third, but Detroit stayed close well into the fourth.Wiggins scored 17 points in the final quarter, and three of his five 3-pointers came in the fourth.“He was phenomenal," Kerr said. "He just took over the game, knocking down 3s, getting to the rim, getting to the foul line. Andrew was fantastic, just that whole fourth quarter.”Wiggins has shot better the past two games after going 10 of 34 from the field to open the season against Brooklyn and Milwaukee.“Just keep shooting, it’s going to fall," he said. "You’ve just got to believe in yourself.”TIP-INSWarriors: Announced after the game they exercised the third-year contract option for next season on G Jordan Poole. ... Golden State improved to 9-22 in regular-season games without both Green and Thompson in the lineup since 2012-13.Pistons: Griffin did not play in Monday night's loss at Atlanta because of left knee issues. He finished with eight points Tuesday. Derrick Rose, who did not play either on Monday, had 15 points against the Warriors.TOUGH STARTThe Pistons have lost all four of their games, although none by more than 10 points.“We’re playing excellent basketball through stretches, but now that next step is to continue to close the deal," coach Dwane Casey said. "Some good things, but again, close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.”UP NEXTWarriors: Friday night they host Portland. That will be Golden State's home opener after the Warriors opened with four games on the road.Pistons: Friday night they host Boston. Detroit went 1-1 against the Celtics last season. Both games were on the road.___Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketballNoah Trister, The Associated Press
EDMONTON — After a quiet start to his run at the world junior men's hockey championship, Quinton Byfield's six-point performance paced Canada to a 10-0 blanking of Switzerland on Tuesday. The No. 2 pick in October's NHL draft by the Los Angeles Kings scored twice and assisted on four goals. Byfield is one of six players returning from the Canadian team that claimed world junior gold in Ostrava, Czech Republic in January. Byfield didn't score in Ostrava, so he was pleased to end his drought. "Definitely a big relief," Byfield said. "Not getting a goal last year definitely hurt a little bit, but I wouldn't trade that for anything. We still came out with a gold medal. "It's nice to get a goal and contribute as much as I can, so definitely happy with that." Byfield's linemate and Calgary Flames prospect Jakob Pelletier scored twice and had an assist for Canada (3-0) on Tuesday. Connor McMichael, Dylan Cozens, Philip Tomasino, Ryan Suzuki, Cole Perfetti and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the defending champions. Canadian goaltender Devon Levi posted a 15-save shutout. Swiss goalie Noah Patenaude of the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs stopped 42 shots in the loss, his first start of the tournament. Canada caps the preliminary round Thursday against Finland (2-0) in what is expected to be the toughest test yet for the host team. A Finland win over Slovakia on Wednesday would set up a battle for top seed in Pool A on New Year's Eve. The United States (2-1) shut out the Czech Republic 7-0 in a Pool B game Tuesday, which dropped the Czechs to 1-2. Russia (2-1) topped Austria 7-1 in the late game. Austria is 0-3 at this year's tournament. The top four teams in each pool advance to the quarterfinals on Jan. 2, followed by the semifinals Jan. 4 and medal games Jan. 5. Byfield had one assist in his first two tournament games in Edmonton, and didn't score in a pre-tournament game against Russia. His last meaningful game before Canada's selection camp was with the Sudbury Wolves back on March 8 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Ontario Hockey League season. "Definitely in camp, not playing hockey for eight to nine months definitely affects you a little bit," Byfield said. "I had to ease myself back into it almost and finally found my footing. I've been playing the same way. Everything just kind of happened tonight." Canada scored three goals on six power-play chances Tuesday and held the Swiss scoreless on four chances with a man advantage. Switzerland (0-3) has mustered one goal in three tournament games. A loss to Germany on Wednesday and the Swiss are out of contention for the quarterfinals. "In the zone we have some good plays, but the breakout is struggling," said forward Simon Knak, who played for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winter Hawks last season. "We need to change something for tomorrow against Germany. It's going to be a pretty important game for us. We want to go to the quarterfinals, so we need to score some goals. It's finally time." Defenceman Braden Schneider returned to Canada's lineup after serving a one-game suspension for checking an opposing player in the head. Winger Dylan Holloway was also back after sitting out Sunday's 3-1 win over Slovakia with an upper-body injury. After a sluggish first period, Canada's offence kicked into high gear outshooting Switzerland 38-12 and scoring nine goals over 40 minutes. The Canadians outshot the Swiss 14-3 in the first period, but didn't generate a lot of quality scoring chances and couldn't produce a goal from a two-man advantage of one minute 20 seconds. Canada attacked the Swiss net harder in the second period and was rewarded with rebound goals. Byfield scored twice in the third period snapping a Jack Quinn feed by Patenaude and also tipping in a Jamie Drysdale shot from the point for a power-play goal. The six-foot-four forward from Newmarket, Ont., and his teammates were all smiles on Canada's bench after Byfield's first goal. "Once I scored that, I got a lot of laughs and congrats," Byfield said. "They're happy for me. That shows how good my teammates are here and how good our chemistry off the ice is." The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Tuesday there were no new cases of COVID-19 among players and tournament personnel. Five German players were released from quarantine Tuesday, but one player from that team remains in isolation until Jan. 4. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020. The Canadian Press
WASHINGTON — Zach LaVine scored 23 points, including nine straight in the third quarter, and Coby White added 18 to lead the Chicago Bulls to their first victory of the season, 115-107 over the winless Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.Chicago improved to 1-4 while Washington fell to 0-4, its worst start since beginning the 2012-13 season with 12 straight losses.Russell Westbrook, who sat out Sunday’s game, had his third straight triple-double with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for Washington.Bradley Beal scored 29 points and Davis Bertans added 20 for the Wizards, who shot just 10 for 37 (27%) from 3-point range. They missed 10 of 11 in the second quarter, when Chicago took the lead.“The only way we can get out of this as a team is if we stick together,” Bertans said. “Being negative about the four losses isn’t going to help us come back and win games."Chicago players presented a game ball to coach Billy Donovan, who earned his first victory with the Bulls. He coached Oklahoma City for the previous five seasons.“I thought it was important that we showed those two guys a crowd,” Donovan said about Beal and Westbrook. “Especially Russell in transition, if he sees creases and seams he takes advantage of it.”The Bulls had seven players in double figures. Otto Porter scored 16 points, Garrett Temple and Patrick Williams had 12 apiece, and Tomas Satoransky and Wendell Carter each added 10.FAMILIAR FACESDonovan coached Beal at Florida and Westbrook with the Oklahoma City Thunder.Donovan said Beal was a pre-med major during his one year in college, and wavered before deciding to leave school after a single season.“He obviously made the right decision,” Donovan said.In his four years coaching Westbrook, Donovan said he was never disappointed.“When you have your best player when you walk in there as a coach, and you’re never worried about whether this guy is going to show up and compete, it’s an incredible luxury,” Donovan explained.Washington coach Scott Brooks preceded Donovan as coach of the Thunder, and said Westbrook is teaching important lessons with the Wizards.“We haven’t won a game,” Brooks said. “But he’s teaching these young players how important our job is and that’s priceless."TIP-INSBulls: F Thaddeus Young, who missed the first three games of the season with an infection of his lower left leg, said after Tuesday’s shootaround he was ready to play. But he sat out again. ... The Bulls avoided their first 0-4 start since 2007-08. … F Lauri Makkenen reinjured his left calf and played just 19 minutes. “I wanted to be available and be there for my teammates, but it’s frustrating,” he said.Wizards: Exercised the fourth-year option on G/F Troy Brown Jr. and the third-year option on F Rui Hachimura. … Brooks said Hachimura, yet to play this season due to an eye injury, is nearing a return. He played 3-on-3 on Tuesday and could play 5-on-5 on Wednesday. … G Garrison Mathews, a two-way player, was active for the first time this season.UP NEXTThe Bulls and Wizards play again in Washington on Thursday afternoon.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRich Dubroff, The Associated Press
Less than a year after agreeing to a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, Major League Soccer and its players union are heading back to the bargaining table. The league has told the MLS Players Association that it will trigger a "force majeure" clause in the agreement signed in January because the COVID-19 pandemic has had drastic impacts on its business. A source with knowledge of the situation says the lack of fans has led to a significant lack of revenue and the intention of triggering the clause is to discuss modifications to the agreement over a 30-day period.The MLS regular season was put on hold in mid-March after the virus began to spread across North America. Games began again in July with the MLS is Back tournament held in a "bubble" in Orlando.American teams finished out the campaign in mostly empty home stadiums, but border restrictions forced the three Canadian clubs — Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and the Vancouver Whitecaps — to temporarily move south to finish out their seasons. MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott says in a statement that players received 95 per cent of their salaries in 2020 and the league lost nearly US$1 billion. The players union says triggering the force majeure clause could result in the league and club owners abandoning the new collective bargaining agreement and commitments that have been made to players. "After a 2020 season of extreme sacrifice, immeasurable risk to personal health, and a remarkable league-wide effort to successfully return to play, this tone-deaf action by the league discredits the previous sacrifices made by players and the enormous challenges they overcame in 2020," the MLS Players Association said in a statement. Information from health officials shows that there will continue to be restrictions on fans attending sporting events through the 2021 MLS season, so changes need to be made, Abbott said. "We recognize the impact that the pandemic has had on our players and appreciate their efforts to restart and complete the 2020 season," he said in a statement. "But, like the other leagues in the United States and Canada, MLS needs to address the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic and will engage in good faith discussions with our players about ways to manage the significant economic issues we are facing.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020. The Canadian Press
