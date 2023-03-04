Facts you need to know: Duke Blue Devils vs UNC Tar Heels

Watch the Game Highlights from Westchester Knicks vs. Delaware Blue Coats, 03/03/2023
Some teams thrived, some floundered, and others remained a confusing mess as the NHL trade deadline came and went.
Djokovic had won 20 straight matches in a run that included a 22nd grand slam title.
Kyle Dubas got most his shopping done early this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager then made one more deal before Friday's tepid NHL trade deadline passed. Dubas swung five trades between Feb. 17 and Tuesday in a roster reconstruction that added six new players to the fold. He then nibbled around the edge of the organization's depth chart ahead of the largely non-event 3 p.m. ET cutoff, snagging Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Flames for fellow AHL forward Dryden Hunt. "A number of di
BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens used their cap space to acquire assets and helped their American Hockey League affiliate in a quiet trade deadline day on Friday. General manager Kent Hughes said the Canadiens could have made one or two more trades but decided to be a little more conservative in his second year running the storied franchise. “(Vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton) tells me to settle down, he's going to tie me to the desk so I can't make a trade every week,” Hug
The Maple Leafs have been among the most active teams ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and the moves are already paying off on the ice.
In the 2023 season, there are some new faces in Formula One. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.
How MLB handles this matter will have a huge impact on team revenues and the way fans watch games.
Managers around the American League East are expecting the Blue Jays to be a formidable foe in 2023.
LONDON, Ont. — Brad Gushue's team is back at the Tim Hortons Brier as defending champions. They'll have to change their residency situation or roster makeup next season if they need to qualify to return via provincial playdowns. A successful title defence at Budweiser Gardens would ensure they come back as Team Canada but anything less would require some kind of an adjustment under current rules. "It would be a situation where they were not residency compliant if they were to not win and had to
Naomi Schiff laughs as soon as the words “social media” are uttered. “Oh gosh, the internet?” she asks, taking a moment to gather a full response.
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane came face-to-face for the very first time at Thursday's UFC 285 pre-fight press conference
At BKFC Knuckle Mania 3, relative unknown Josh Watson knocked out former NFL star Greg Hardy – the moment he had been seeking for 16 years.
Check out the results from the official UFC 285 weigh-ins, featuring Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso.
LONDON, Ont. — A capsule look at the 18 teams competing in the March 3-12 Canadian men's curling championship in London, Ont. Teams listed by seeding in their pools, athletes from skip to lead, followed by home club. POOL A MANITOBA Matt Dunstone, B.J. Neufeld, Colton Lott, Ryan Harnden (Fort Rouge Curling Club, Winnipeg) Ranked No. 1 in the Canadian rankings this season, Dunstone is looking for his Brier breakthrough after third-place finishes in 2020 and '21. ALBERTA Kevin Koe, Tyler Tardi, Br
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Rainer Nunez hit a walk-off two-run single as the Toronto Blue Jays came back to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Friday in spring training baseball action. Nunez's hit capped a three-run ninth for the Blue Jays that started with an RBI single from catcher Stevie Berman. Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game in the second inning with right knee discomfort, but manager John Schneider said after the game he is optimistic the injury isn't serious. Guerrero had an RBI
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finished three points shy of Maravich's career scoring record on Thursday night, but his dad isn't ruling out trying to give him one more chance.