Get the facts: Attack ads airing against candidates running for Congressional District 13
Political ads seem endless weeks out before an election, and usually the more competitive the race, the more attack ads you’ll see. That’s certainly the case in the race for the 13th Congressional district between current Democratic Assm. Adam Gray and Republican farm owner John Duarte. A new ad attacking John Duarte claims he paid penalties for polluting local lands. This is true, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He settled with the U.S. government in 2017 for ripping streams, creeks, and other protected wetlands in the land that he had purchased in 2012.