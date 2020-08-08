Factory Fire Sends Plume of Smoke Over North Melbourne Suburb

A large plume of smoke drifted southwest over northern suburbs of Melbourne after fire broke out in a Campbellfield factory in the early hours of Sunday, August 9.

Fire Rescue Victoria and the Environment Protection Authority in Victoria said they responded to the blaze, located on Sydney Road, while state officials urged residents in Campbellfield, Coolaroo, Dallas, and Somerton to avoid the area and to close windows if they are sensitive to smoke. “There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions,” they added.

Footage released by Fire Rescue Victoria shows the blaze in progress, and crews at the scene. Credit: Fire Rescue Victoria via Storyful