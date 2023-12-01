Fact or Fiction: Tool bag in space could be visible to star watchers?
A story you might have seen claims a tool bag is floating in space and could even be visible to star watchers.
Astronomers hope to learn how its six planets formed and whether any of them are home to life
A possible geomagnetic storm could make auroras visible in parts of the northern US, farther south than usual, by Friday.
Some of the “funerary bundles” wore carved masks, archaeologists said.
The planets orbit their central star in a rhythmic beat, a rare case of an ‘in sync’ gravitational lockstep.
The ocean animal has a bright red, “cross-shaped” stomach, researchers said.
A new paper published in Science says that as glacier ice melts, new land and rivers are being revealed in the ice-covered transboundary region shared by northern B.C., Alaska, and the Yukon. The peer-reviewed paper was a collaboration among researchers from Simon Fraser University, the Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs' Office, the University of Montana Flathead Lake Biological Station, and Taku River Tlingit First Nation.Researchers say that for Pacific salmon, these emerging territories may present
The small creatures are known for their “elaborate mating displays,” according to researchers.
AI is exciting and scary, but it’s also a very useful tool. Here’s how AI is helping farmers shore up their bottom lines, protect the environment and boost food security.
U.S. forests and other land-based ecosystems only absorb about 12% of CO2 emissions. Global warming is caused by human greenhouse gas emissions.
This view of Mars was captured by NASA's Odyssey orbiter using its Thermal Emission Imaging System, or THEMIS, camera. This image is a false color composite, made by combining three channels of infrared data that highlight water-ice clouds and dust in the atmosphere. This panorama was one of 10 captured on May 9, 2023, from an altitude of roughly 250 miles (400 kilometers) above the Martian surface – about the same altitude at which the International Space Station flies over Earth.Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU /SCI + TECH /TMX
Elon Musk's spacecraft manufacturer is buying Pioneer Aerospace, which makes the parachutes that help the company's Dragon rockets return to Earth.
NASA will train an Indian astronaut for a voyage to the International Space Station as early as next year, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Wednesday, amid deepening space ties between India and the United States. "There is an opportunity to share science," Nelson said, speaking at an event in Bengaluru, where he is due to inspect the NISAR satellite on Thursday. NASA-ISRO SAR (NISAR) is a low-Earth orbit observatory system jointly developed by NASA and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).
To understand how bodies work, medical researchers and scientists have created mini models of organs, called organoids. This field of scientific research has had profound impacts on biological discovery and pharmaceutical development. An organoid is a miniaturized version of an organ.
A Christmas Eve launch from Florida will kick off a bevy of firsts for NASA, a Pittsburgh space company and long-time launch company United Launch Alliance.
When just one of the thousands of microRNAs in people go awry, it can cause diseases ranging from heart disease to cancer.
Mary Cleave, the NASA astronaut who in 1989 became the first woman to fly on a space shuttle mission after the Challenger disaster, has died, the space agency announced.
Sian Proctor was the first Black woman to pilot a spacecraft. At the Global Leap Conference, she told CNN how space exploration is driving technological innovation.
Krithi Karanth and other conservationists from around the world are fighting to protect wildlife on our increasingly urbanized planet.
The stunning light display is caused by “eruptions from the Sun,” according to NOAA.
Strange dancing pillars of purple light in the sky continue to dazzle aurora light fans. Is it the aurora borealis? Is it space debris? No. It’s Steve.