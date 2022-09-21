Fact or Fiction: Story claims Nostradamus predicted Queen Elizabeth's 2022 death?

CBC

WARNING: This story contains distressing details. Nicole Moostoos was jolted awake by her crying daughter sprinting into her bedroom. "She told me that my mom and Creedon had been stabbed." It was around 6 a.m. on Sept. 4. Moostoos, 41, jumped up in a panic, threw on some clothes and headed out the door. She has walked the road to her mom Arlene's on the James Smith Cree Nation countless times before. This time she ran. "As I was running by, there were bodies lying on the ground." With tears in