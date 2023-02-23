Fact or Fiction: Man charged for eating chips dropped by thief?
A story that caught our eye claims a man is being charged after eating potato chips that someone else stole from a convenience store.
Hugo Correia/ReutersA Polish woman with a complicated childhood, a coloboma in her right eye and moles on her leg says she could be Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who has been missing since 2007 after disappearing from a holiday resort in Portugal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Help me, I need to talk with Kate and Gerry McCann (@iammadeleinemccan) Julia Faustyna, 21, who has also been referred to as Julia Wandelt and Julia Wendell, says she does not remember most of her ch
Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin last November
An officer from Lancashire Police faces investigation over the case of young mother Kiena Dawes, who took her own life last July.
Rita Curran was violently killed in 1971. After 52 years, the case has finally been solved – with the help of DNA evidence found on a cigarette butt.
A 14-year-old girl and a woman were found dead inside a home in Richmond, about 20 kilometres south of Vancouver, on Monday. Police were called to a home in the 6500 block of Barnard Drive on Feb. 20 in response to a report of a deceased woman, according to the RCMP. Responders found the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl inside the home. Investigators said the pair are related but did not say how or reveal how they had died. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) ha
Christopher Hudson allegedly propositioned the woman in the back of the van at Stonefall Cemetery in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, telling her it was a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’.
The attorney general of California on Tuesday announced felony charges against a man found with a large cache of illegal firearms at his residence.
The individual accused of fatally shooting five people inside a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub last year was due in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in which a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to try the suspect for murder. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been held without bond at the El Paso County jail since being arrested and has been charged with 323 criminal counts stemming from the Nov. 19 rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Clad in body armor and armed with a handgun and an AR-15-style assault rifle, Aldrich opened fire indiscriminately on club patrons, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
CNNCalling out Fox News on Tuesday for falsely smearing Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) after she was violently attacked, CNN anchor Jake Tapper accused the conservative cable giant of peddling a “blatant lie” that inspired deranged viewers to bombard the congresswoman with abusive calls.After Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building earlier this month by a violent repeat offender, the Minnesota lawmaker called for a crackdown on crime and recidivism. Fox News then followed up
Gwinnett County Police DepartmentA Georgia cop already arrested in connection to a teen girl’s death is now accused of kidnapping her after she left a friend’s apartment, killing her and ditching her naked body in the woods.Authorities believe the slain girl, 16-year-old Susana Morales, was killed by Miles Bryant last summer while he was still a police officer in the Atlanta suburb of Doraville.Bryant was arrested earlier this month—and fired the same day—after authorities found Morales’ body. H
Johannes P. Christo/ReutersThe 7-year-old daughter of Heather Mack, the 27-year-old American heiress convicted in 2014 in Indonesia and waiting trial in the U.S. for the murder of her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack, has finally been given a guardian. Estelle “Stella” Schaeffer will live with Mack’s maternal cousin Lisa Hellmann in Colorado, a court has decided. The child was born in Kerobokan Female Prison after her then 18-year-old mother and 21-year-old father Tommy Schaeffer were convicted of k
Ten employees of a bar in Mexico’s Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen have been charged in the fatal stabbings of four municipal inspectors sent to check compliance with local codes, authorities said Tuesday. Playa del Carmen has long had a reputation for rough and dangerous bars, but what allegedly happened at the city’s La Cueva bar on Feb. 11 appears to set a new standard of violence. Assistant Public Safety Secretary Luis Rodríguez Bucio said Tuesday that the city inspectors went to the bar, whose name means “The Cave”, to inspect for compliance with city codes.
Jamie Dempsey, 32, is accused of murdering his mother, Karen Dempsey, 55, outside a pub in Kirkby, Liverpool, last August.
(Bloomberg) -- The foreperson of the special grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s election results has complicated the work of prosecutors with a series of surprisingly frank media interviews but is unlikely to get any potential cases thrown out.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waitin
The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday for a man on Arizona's death row who wants a new sentencing hearing because jurors in his case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure he would never walk free was to sentence him to death. The 5-4 decision written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor likely means that John Montenegro Cruz will get a new penalty phase of his trial where it is made clear to jurors that he is ineligible for parole if he is sentenced to life in prison, instead of death. The case is important not only for Cruz, but also for other Arizona death row inmates.
DNA on the cigarette was linked to a man who decamped to Thailand to “become a Buddhist monk,” police said.
EDMONTON — Suzanne Taylor, a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, remembers former U.S. Jimmy Carter being "strict" on construction sites, refusing to pose for pictures with others while on the job. "If I stopped to take a picture with you, that’s two of us not working," she recalled him saying. The Carter Center announced Saturday that the 98-year-old former president has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family, receiving hospice care after a series of hospital stays. Many w
“He always wanted to be dominant physically and intellectually,” said a former high school friend from eastern Pennsylvania who eventually cut ties with the alleged killer.
Prosecutors charged a man Wednesday with killing a Catholic bishop in a crime that stunned Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities. Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, 69, was fatally shot multiple times Saturday in the bedroom of his home in Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated community about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles. The suspect, Carlos Medina, is the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper.