Fact or Fiction: Facebook to start charging users $7.99 a month?
A message people are posting on Facebook says "Since the $7.99 charge is coming, I do not give permission to Facebook to charge $7.99 a month to my account.
A message people are posting on Facebook says "Since the $7.99 charge is coming, I do not give permission to Facebook to charge $7.99 a month to my account.
This marks the second time Mandel has made jokes about the Colombian star’s single status
Margolyes has reflected on ‘uncomfortable’ experience working with ‘unlovely’ star in 1987
Back in 1987, Sean Penn was sentenced to 60 days in county jail for hitting an extra on a movie set
Outlander star Caitríona Balfe has returned to social media after months of silence.
Earlier this week, the professional dancer recalled not being "able to be in the room alone" with her "really difficult" partner — who she did not name — on season 29 of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Trading in Seattle for his old stomping grounds of Boston, Dr. Crane tries to connect with his blue-collar son. You can guess how that goes.
Coronation Street's Bill Fellows has discussed Peter Barlow actor Chris Gascoyne's imminent sabbatical from the soap.
Screaming, crying, throwing up, etc.
Comcast-owned Sky has released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary series about the Kardshian-Jenner clan. Titled “House of Kardashian,” the three part docu-series promises to delve into the lives and legacies of Kris Jenner and her brood by speaking to some of the people closest to them — including Jenner’s ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner and …
Sitcom had many inconsistencies over its 10 years on the air
Musk and Zuckerberg have been feuding since 2016, when a SpaceX rocket explosion destroyed Facebook's satellite.
The Canadian singer looked back at her pop-punk music career on "Phone a Friend with Jessi Cruickshank."
Scherzinger will be performing on London's West End.
We cannot calm down.
We love how much Xtina loves a naked dress.
As fate would have it, the decades-old “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” cast email chain was randomly revived by Michael Cera just before Netflix ordered its new “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” anime series, featuring the original film cast in voice roles. Franchise creator Bryan Lee O’Malley revealed the coincidence in a chat with Entertainment Weekly, …
"I know Barbara Walters and Joy [Behar] always say 'debatable or relatable,' I didn't see that in anything," Hostin said of the Hot Topics on the table.
Outlander star Caitriona Balfe has unveiled a hair make-over, swapping her usual dark do for a new blonde bob.
Ahead of the official trailer for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” launching Sept. 14, director James Wan spoke to Entertainment Weekly about many of the rumors circulating the DC sequel. The tentpole has been plagued by reports of a disastrous post-production that allegedly included three rounds of reshoots as the film got caught in the …
Is the Duchess of Sussex about to usher in a skinny jeans revival?