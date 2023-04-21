Fact or Fiction: 4/20 was the penal code section for marijuana use in California?
4/20 is a day synonymous with smoking marijuana, but why? Some say 4-20 was the penal code section for marijuana use in California.
4/20 is a day synonymous with smoking marijuana, but why? Some say 4-20 was the penal code section for marijuana use in California.
A retired builder has told how his dog potentially saved his leg - by chewing his toe "to the bone" while he was asleep. David Lindsay was taking a nap on his sofa when his wife's scream woke him up. After being rushed to hospital, doctors told him he had lost the feeling in his feet due to two blocked arteries in his legs.
The widow of Dr Stephen Wright, 32, who died 10 days after his Covid vaccination, is planning to sue the pharmaceutical giant.
Louise Butcher hopes to empower other women who have undergone mastectomies.
Raquel Doke, 28, was diagnosed with a rare adrenal cancer that's tricky to remove. She went from stage 4 to partial remission after a risky surgery.
The new strain, also known as XBB.1.16, is presenting a few new issues that we haven't really seen with infections before.
Elizabeth Wood, who has PCOS, took semaglutide because she was worried her weight would prevent her from having a baby.
Kate Beckinsale just dropped some cute photos of herself goofing off with her cat with toned abs in a crop top. Kate says exercise benefits her mental health.
An outbreak of bird flu spreading across the US is "wiping out everything in numbers we've never seen before", scientists have warned. Between late 2021 and October last year, it had resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of wild birds - notably colonial nesting birds, seabirds, and raptors. Professor Jennifer Mullinax, of the University of Maryland, said the outbreak was "unprecedented".
Inmate Cheri Akil, 39, who was in the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, is charged with murder, jail records show.
When Samantha Mackey was diagnosed with celiac disease a few years ago, she was relieved that there was something she could do to finally stop feeling sick. But the diagnosis also "turns your life upside down," she said. "I can remember, you know, once standing in a supermarket and just wanting to cry because being so overwhelmed by the amount of effort that goes into just a basic need of groceries,” said Mackey, who lives in Conception Bay South, N.L. Unless it specifically carried a certified
“The main reason not to become an alcoholic,” a wise (and belatedly sober) friend once told me, “is so that you don’t have to give up drinking.” To some extent, the same could be said of food: best to partake gingerly, for fear of one day having to renounce it altogether.
Here's a list of lesser-known foods that can cause food poisoning, and how to avoid getting sick.
Your gut can help you manage symptoms.
VICTORIA — British Columbia wants to work with the federal government to ensure prescription drugs are available to Canadians and don't end up sold over the internet to American customers, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday. Dix said the federal and provincial governments worked together during the COVID-19 pandemic to secure and provide vaccines and he suggested a similar approach is required with prescription drugs. B.C. introduced a regulation Wednesday to immediately ensure Type 2 dia
Sam Gee, 17, and his grandmother, Suzan Taff, 83, both received a melanoma diagnosis within one year of each other and got immunotherapy treatment.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' governor vetoed legislation Wednesday that would require clinics to tell patients that a medication abortion can be stopped using an unproven drug regimen. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's action pushed back state GOP efforts to restrict abortion despite a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights in August 2022. It was the second time within a week that she vetoed an anti-abortion bill approved by the Legislature, which has Republican supermajorities and conserv
Women who live in states with abortion bans worry what would happen if they had a pregnancy complication or miscarriage.
Her lack of a license was revealed after a patient was injured by an injection she gave in Georgia, court docs say.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's latest order put the abortion pill cases on pause until midnight on Friday.
It was a Thursday morning in April and Dr. Richard Bochinski was starting the fourth of seven surgeries and 20 medical appointments scheduled that day in the small hospital of a central Alberta town. The podiatrist was correcting a condition called hammer toe that can cause pain and difficulty walking. He sliced into a long bone in the foot then threaded a guidewire to direct the screw that would help straighten the bent joint. At the end of the typically busy day, the doctor drove two hours fro