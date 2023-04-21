Fact or Fiction: 4/20 was the penal code section for marijuana use in California?

The Canadian Press

When Samantha Mackey was diagnosed with celiac disease a few years ago, she was relieved that there was something she could do to finally stop feeling sick. But the diagnosis also "turns your life upside down," she said. "I can remember, you know, once standing in a supermarket and just wanting to cry because being so overwhelmed by the amount of effort that goes into just a basic need of groceries,” said Mackey, who lives in Conception Bay South, N.L. Unless it specifically carried a certified