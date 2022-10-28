Fact-checking US House District 3 debate between Kevin Kiley and Kermit Jones
Tense moments were exchanged Thursday evening between U.S. House District 3 candidates Kevin Kiley and Kermit Jones during the KCRA 3/CapRadio debate. KCRA 3 wanted to fact-check a couple of the more heated back-and-forths by Democrat Jones and Republican Kiley. At one point during the debate, Jones said, "The whole time I was taking care of people with respect to their health care, he was standing with insurrectionists and Neo-Nazis." KCRA 3 anchor and debate co-moderator Edie Lambert then asked Kiley point blank, “Do you support neo-Nazis?”