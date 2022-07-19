Fact-checking Proposition 27: Experts weigh in on California sports betting measure

The Midterm Elections aren't until November but there are already dueling television advertisements about a California measure regarding sports betting. Proposition 27 would allow online and mobile sports wagering. The ads in support of Prop 27 say it would help end homelessness by bringing more money into the state, whereas, the ads against the proposition say, if passed, Prop 27 would increase homelessness by allowing more people to be addicted to gambling. KCRA 3 talked to two experts on the claims made in both ads: Isaac Hale, an assistant professor of politics at Occidental College, and Mary-Beth Moylan, the associate dean for Academic Affairs at the McGeorge School of Law.