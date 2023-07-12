New facial recognition technology at DTW allows flyers to get through security without a boarding pass

When you come into Detroit Metro Airport, check in with your airline, and then head over to security you may notice that TSA has added a new technology making the travel experience a little smoother. The new CT baggage scanners now allow liquids and laptops to stay in your bag when going through security. The new technology was rolled out just in time for the busy summer travel season. They've also added facial recognition technology at Metro Airport and at 16 other airports throughout the country so that flyers no longer need to look for a paper or digital boarding pass when flying.