Flights at most US airports were held at the gate for over an hour after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration. Around 7 a.m. ET, the FAA said that flights throughout the U.S. would be grounded until 9 a.m ET. The agency said at 8:15 a.m. ET some flights out of Newark, New Jersey, and Atlanta could resume. Shortly before 9 a.m. ET, the FAA said flights were starting to resume elsewhere.