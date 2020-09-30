'F U Falcons': Exasperated Atlanta Falcons Fan Burns Team Memorabilia, Renounces Team

An exasperated Atlanta Falcons football fan had her family remove all the team memorabilia from their home in Savannah, Georgia, and burn it on Sunday, September 27, after the team lost their lead, and the game, to the Chicago Bears.

Emily Green said her decision came as a culmination of years of “heartbreak” and missed opportunities, such as the infamous Super Bowl LI in 2017 when the Falcons gave up a significant lead to ultimately lose to the New England Patriots.

“We were just tired of being SICK AND TIRED. How many ways can a team create new ways to lose??? We’ve been fans for over 15 years and we’ve stayed true through all the mess, but at this point, it’s an embarrassment to be a fan,” Green told Storyful. “I was in tears watching the game Sunday and that’s when I had enough… my husband said he saw it in my face… he knew I was done! Before I shed another tear for my Falcons I decided that it was time to cut ties. How much can one person take??!!”

Green said she might consider rooting for the Falcons in the future, but only if the team makes some major changes.

“Fire the coaching staff, fire Matt Ryan, get us a defense that can TACKLE… and maybe…. one day… I might get the urge to RISE UP again…. but that remains to be seen. I just want them to DO BETTER!!!” Green said. Credit: Emily Green via Storyful