'What the f***?': Motorist Drives Through Dust Devil in Salem, Oregon

A motorist filmed the moment he drove through a towering dust devil near Salem, Oregon, on August 2.

Jesse Shafer was just north of Oregon’s capital city on the Interstate 5 when he spotted the whirlwind approaching the road.

“What the f***?” he exclaims in the video before guiding his vehicle to the side of the route.

The dust devil appears to dissipate slightly upon hitting the asphalt, but as Shafer drives through it, leaves and various organic debris can be seen spinning around. Credit: Jesse Shafer via Storyful