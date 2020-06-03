'Get the F**k Out': Man Orders Masked Group to Leave Damaged Cigar Shop in Washington

A man appearing to hold a gun ordered a masked group to leave a cigar shop in Bellevue, Washington, on May 31.

Zachariah Kendall filmed a video which shows a group of people leaving Cigar Land after a man stands in front of the shop and shouts, “Now! Move! Move!” As they depart, a second man steps out of the shop and yells, “Get the f**k out, stay away.”

In a caption on his YouTube channel, Kendall wrote: “Owner of a cigar shop and his deputy catches looters during a protest that lead to a riot in downtown Bellevue.” Credit: Zachariah Kendall via Storyful