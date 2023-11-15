'F*** You': Adam Driver Gives Blunt Reply as Ferrari Crash Scenes Called 'Cheesy'

Adam Driver’s curt response during a Q&A at a Polish film festival has gone viral, after he responded to an audience member’s opinion that there were “cheesy” crash scenes in his Ferrari movie by saying, “F*** you.”

Footage here, released by Movie Shelter, shows the moment a member of the audience at the EnergaCamerimage Film Festival asked, “What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic, and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?”

“F**k you, I don’t know. Next question,” is Driver’s blunt response.

