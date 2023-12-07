Eyewitness recounts deadly Las Vegas shooting

STORY: Marquez said it was "scary times" when someone knocked on the door to the locked room, not knowing if it was the shooter or the police.

A lone shooter opened fire on the main campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding a fourth before the suspect was shot dead by police, authorities said at a news briefing hours afterward.

Police declined to publicly identify the assailant, going so far as to avoid any mention of the suspect's gender, nor did they give any information about the four victims struck by gunfire - three fatally - or their connection to the university.

The surviving gunshot victim was listed in stable condition, according to Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.