'It's extremely unfair': Florida State misses out on College Football Playoff
The Michigan Wolverines will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal. See Michigan's reaction.
Michigan and Washington are locks for the College Football Playoff. That leaves three teams — Texas, Alabama and Florida State — vying for two spots.
The Chargers were bad in Sunday's 6-0 victory, but at least they could point across the field and say, "we're not those guys."
Will Taylor Swift remain the good luck charm for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs?
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
Morikawa's third-round score at the fourth hole was changed to a triple-bogey 7.
The college football bowl season spans more than three weeks and includes 42 games. A look at the entire postseason schedule.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals' 24-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was delayed twice Sunday because of inclement weather. Halftime at Acrisure Stadium was extended by more than 30 minutes after an initial round of heavy wind and rain swept through Pittsburgh. The second delay lasted nearly an hour and came with the Cardinals up 17-3 midway through the third quarter. Pittsburgh treated the breaks as extended halftimes, with players trying to keep warm while the coaches tried to come
Michael OwensCleveland Browns’ tight end David Njoku suffered burns to 17 percent of his body from a home fire pit accident back in September. Njoku and his doctor, Dr. Joseph Khouri, talked about the NFL star’s second-degree burns on Friday in a video posted to social media, saying that the doctor’s recommendation was for Njoku not to play. But Njoku has not missed a game all season, and even played two days after the accident making six catches for 46 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. On Sun
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
Michigan clinched a College Football Playoff berth with a defeat of Iowa in the Big Ten title game. It also earned Jim Harbaugh a $1.5 million bonus.
Michigan is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since it won its last national championship in 1997 while Georgia slipped to No. 6 on Sunday after its 29-game winning streak was snapped by Alabama. Michigan received 51 first-place votes. No. 2 Washington had 11 first-place votes and the Huskies were followed by Texas at No. 3 and Florida State at No. 4. All four are conference champions and all but the Longhorns are unbeaten.
Dana White says referee Kerry Hatley regrets his "very bad" stoppage in Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green at UFC Austin.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday's 42-19 win against Philadelphia for putting his hand in the face of the Eagles' chief security officer. Dom DiSandro, a constant presence on the Eagles' sideline and whenever players are out in public, pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith after a reception in the third quarter. Greenlaw popped up and reached over two officials to touch DiSandro's face with a closed fist. Greenlaw was ejecte
The NFL safety wrote "Yikes" alongside a photograph of a reporter's wife in a since-deleted post
Watch Mike Perry's brutal win over Luke Rockhold ahead of his return this Saturday at BKFC 56.
Washington went into what likely was the last Pac-12 Championship living on the edge, and of course the Huskies were going to do it again Friday night. Washington didn't panic when pressed in the second half, having closed the regular season by winning three consecutive one-possession games by a combined 12 points. Oregon entered with a six-game winning streak, five of them decided by double digits.
Trey McBride wouldn't be denied his touchdown for long, though.