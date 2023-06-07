'Extremely Thick' Wildfire Smoke Continues to Impact New York Tristate Area, Forecasters Warn

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to move across parts of the northeast United States on Wednesday, June 7, with more haze expected throughout the day.

Footage posted by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the smoke plumes move across the New York tristate area. The latest wave of “extremely thick” smoke was expected to impact New York City by Wednesday afternoon, CIRA said.

On Tuesday, the hazy conditions caused poor visibility and air quality in the city, with an air-quality alert issued until midnight Wednesday night.

The New York City Mayor’s Office advised people with heart or breathing issues to limit outdoor activities “to the absolute necessities.” Credit: CIRA via Storyful