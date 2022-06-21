Extreme Winds Blow Dust and Debris Toward Vehicle in North Dakota

A storm chaser got caught up in gustnado-like winds in Wild Rice, North Dakota, amid a severe storm watch on June 20.

John Homenuk filmed a series of videos that show extreme winds whipping up debris and dust and pushing them toward his vehicle whilst he’s chasing the storm. He wrote on his Twitter page that the power lines were down throughout the area due to the wind.

The local National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch in parts of Minnesota and North Dakota on Monday. It forecasted possible tornadoes, hail up to tennis ball size and wind gusts of up to 80 mph. Credit: John Homenuk via Storyful

