'Extreme' shortage of substitutes prevents Guilford County Schools employees to request time off

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 2 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros (all times local): 10:20 p.m. Rookie José Siri sparked a team whose biggest stars took a while to shine, sending the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to even the World Series at one game apiece. The career minor leaguer’s speed and aggressive play created havoc on the bases, leading to a four-run second inning and a lead Houston never relinquished. Jose Altuve homered and doubled t