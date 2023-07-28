Extreme Heat and Exploding Tires: A warning from the experts
When a tire explodes, you can't always pinpoint exactly what happened; was it a nail, was the tire compromised in some way, or was it a combination of old tires and extreme heat? At Brazzeal Automotive, they do it all, from automotive work to checking and installing new tires. Owner and General Manager Chris Brazzeal told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska that generations past and present have prided themselves on tires. Brazzeal gave some expert advice on how to keep your family safe.