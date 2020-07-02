Extratropical cyclone rips up roof in Brazil

Around 1.5 million households were without power and nine people were killed in Santa Catarina, Brazil as winds of more than 100 kmh (62 mph) from an extratropical cyclone ripped off roofs, toppling trees and utility poles on Tuesday (June 30).

Authorities said that nine were reported dead in the state of Santa Catarina, with two missing. 750,000 households were without power in Santa Catarina with significant damage to the power grid, according to Celesc, the electricity distributor for Santa Catarina.

Winds reached up to 85.1 kmh (52.8 mph) in Porto Alegre, the capital of neighbouring Rio Grande do Sul, where another 750,000 were out of power on Wednesday (July 1) morning.