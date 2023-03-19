Extra Cheese Quesadilla Recipe

Rumble

How to make Crepes / Easy Crepe Recipe /french crepes Ingredients 3 large eggs 2 cups of whole milk 1 cup of all purpose flour (sifted) 1 tsp vanilla a pinch of salt Sift the flour into a bowl add milk , eggs, vanilla and salt and whisk together. If you want a rich and creamy texture- mix with a hand mixer and pass through a strainer to remove any flour clumps. let sit in fridge for 1 hr to dissolve the air bubbles before pan frying. I am using my T-Fal non-stick pan (Jamie Oliver collection) I heat my pan on medium (no need for butter or oil! it is that good of a pan) Ladel in 1 scoop of mixture enough to coat the pan once you start to see bubbles... it is ready to turn- using a silicone spatula not to scratch the pan- i release the edges before flipping over to cook on the other side. this takes about 45 seconds each side and you are done!. dress them how you want! (nutella, fruits, syrup etc) I dusted mine with powdered sugar, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, fresh blueberries and maple syrup! absolutely delicious! A must try! YOUTUBE: youtube.com/@lovewhatueat INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/love_what_ueat/