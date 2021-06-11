Extinction Rebellion Protesters Gather in St Ives as G7 Summit Begins

Protesters from the environmentalist Extinction Rebellion group gathered in St Ives, Cornwall, on June 11 as world leaders gathered in the nearby village of Carbis Bay for the G7 summit.

“Tackling climate change and preserving the planet’s biodiversity” was listed as one of the G7’s policy priorities.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would call on the leaders of the G7 nations “to cut emissions and preserve our planet.”

This footage shows protesters performing a samba while looking over the town of St Ives. Credit: @XRWarwickDist via Storyful