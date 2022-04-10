Extinction Rebellion Protesters Demand End to Fossil Fuel Investments in Central London

Large crowds of demonstrators demanded an end to investments in fossil fuels during sit-down protests and marches in central London on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10.

The protests were organized by Extinction Rebellion, which planned for continued “civil resistance” protests between April 9 and 17.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Saturday that they were prepared to have “specialist teams” respond to protesters who “lock or glue themselves to street furniture or complicated structures.”

Footage filmed by Fergal McEntee on Saturday shows the mass sit-down on Oxford Street and crowds on Regent Street. Video filmed by him on Sunday shows a stand-off between police and protesters at Vauxhall Bridge. Credit: @McEnteeFergal via Storyful