Arrests Made as UK Climate Protesters Block Amazon Sites on Black Friday

Seventeen people were arrested as climate activists blocked an Amazon distribution centre in Tilbury, England, on November 26, a date marketed as ‘Black Friday’ for post-Thanksgiving sales, Essex Police said.

The protest group Extinction Rebellion UK said its members would be blocking 13 Amazon centres across the UK that day, including those in Peterborough and Dartford, and said they were confronting “the exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices of one of the world’s largest companies.”

The group said the sites accounted for more than 50 percent of Amazon deliveries in the UK.

This footage, posted on Twitter by Extinction Rebellion UK, shows a protester outside the site in Tilbury dressed as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sat on a rocket with the words ‘amazon crime’ written on its nose.

Essex Police said 17 people at Tilbury were on suspicion of aggravated trespass in connection with the protest. Credit: Extinction Rebellion UK via Storyful