Explosions Witnessed as Israel Announces Strikes on Hamas Targets

Israel launched airstrikes into the Gaza Strip “in response to” clashes along the Gaza-Israel border on August 21, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

According to the IDF, it struck four “Hamas weapons and storage manufacturing sites”. Local Gaza City resident Mohamed el Saife recorded a video that shows several explosions on August 22.

At least 41 Palestinian protesters were injured and one Israeli border officer was shot during the border clashes on Saturday, according to The Jerusalem Post. Credit: Mohamed el Saife via Storyful