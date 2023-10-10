Explosions Rock Gaza as Death Toll Climbs

Israel continued to bombard Gaza with airstrikes on Tuesday, October 10, after Israel announced a “complete siege” of the area.

Several mosques and a UN educational building were among the structures hit on Monday and Tuesday.

This footage, filmed by journalist Mohamed El Saife, shows explosions lighting up the Gaza skyline on Monday night.

The death toll from attacks on Gaza has climbed to at least 830, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said late on Tuesday afternoon.

Over 900 were killed in Hamas’s attack, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: Mohamed El Saife via Storyful