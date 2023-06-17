Explosion Erupts From Mexico's Popocatepetl Volcano

The Popocateptl volcano in Puebla, Mexico, spewed ash and gases on Saturday, June 17, as renewed volcanic activity was reported on Friday, according to Mexico’s National Center for Disaster Prevention (NCDP).

NCDP issued a yellow, phase-three warning, urging people to avoid the volcano “due to the danger of falling ballistic fragments.”

This footage recorded by Nicola Rustichelli of Webcams of Mexico shows an explosion near the crater in the early hours of Saturday. Credit: Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful