Exploring Portugal: An Enthralling 6-Day Journey

Portugal has become one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Europe, and it's easy to see why. With its diverse landscape and rich cultural heritage, this country has something for everyone, from stunning nature and beautiful beaches to historic sites and vibrant cities. As we embark on our journey through Portugal, we are fortunate to have our friend and guide, With her Portuguese and French background, Katia is the perfect guide to show us the gems of Portugal. Our trip begins in the north, in the charming city of Rego, where Katia's family has a vacation home. From there, we will drive down to Estoril, also known as "The Portuguese Riviera," a stunning coastal town just a half-hour drive from Lisbon, the capital city.