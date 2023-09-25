Exploding storm takes a swing at BC coast
First strong fall storm of the year isn't taking it easy on BC
A large storm system is on its way to coastal British Columbia on Sunday, prompting high streamflow advisories, wind warnings and concerns for potential power outages and flooding over the next few days.A bomb cyclone — a low pressure system that brings rain and powerful winds — is expected to hit off shore, close to Vancouver Island and pick up through Sunday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.Environment Canada forecasts more than 50 millimetres of rain will hit western parts of Vancou
Police said the dog was was “just inches from drowning.”
The disturbance off the west coast of Africa now has a high chance of development.
Warnings are up for parts of the U.S. East Coast this weekend as Ophelia swipes the region. A new storm is forming in the tropical Atlantic
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, Lori Dicks now lives up on a hill, far from the water. She still has a view of the ocean, but she's far enough away that there's no chance it will swell up and swallow her entire life again like it did on the morning of Sept. 24, 2022, in Port aux Basques, N.L. "I still think about it all the time. So much change has happened for us, for everyone. Even
It wasn't the photo he intended, but wildlife photographer Rendy Shuya didn't mind. "I didn't know what they were. I just thought it was a bee," said the Albertan who stumbled across a photogenic insect when it landed on the dash of his vehicle while he was out taking photos last June.But it wasn't, so he decided to upload the photo to Google and it turned out to be a bee fly — scientifically known as Bombyliidae.It was the first time he ever saw one, and then he saw more a month later. And he w
The bears were relocated, but continued breaking into garages and cabins for food, officials say.
The Met Office is warning gusts of up to 80mph could affect parts of Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Philippe formed with 40 mph winds about 1,045 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Philippe is moving toward the west at about 14 mph.
Parts of central and southern Alberta didn't see as much tornado activity over the summer compared to past seasons due to the smoky aftermath of this year's wildfires, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.Forecasters recorded 21 confirmed tornadoes in Alberta from May to September. Four of those storms were recorded as being severe, while the remaining 17 were classified as non-supercell tornadoes.Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Cha
Proof that deer experienced elevated stress in response to wildfires in British Columbia's southern Interior can be found in their poop, although researchers say there's still much to learn about what increasingly severe blazes mean for wildlife. Shaun Freeman, a wildlife and habitat biologist with the Skeetchestn First Nation, said his team began gathering mule deer pellets in August 2021, while two large fires were still burning in the area between Cache Creek and Kamloops, B.C. The samples we
When the last ice age ended thousands of years ago, the rate of global warming — which was roughly 10 times slower than what we see today — was rapid enough to wipe out entire species.
LONDON (AP) — Wildfires fueled by climate change have ravaged communities from Maui to the Mediterranean this summer, killing many people, exhausting firefighters and fueling demand for new solutions. Enter artificial intelligence. Firefighters and startups are using AI-enabled cameras to scan the horizon for signs of smoke. A German company is building a constellation of satellites to detect fires from space. And Microsoft is using AI models to predict where the next blaze could be sparked. Wit
As this spring and summer have made painfully clear, wildfires are a persistent threat to our environment, communities, and natural resources. These devastating events wreak havoc to some degree every year, threatening loss of life while causing extensive property damage and harm to ecosystems. While wildfires can occur due to a variety of factors, one significant contributor that is often overlooked is the presence of hot spots on off-highway vehicles (OHVs). These vehicles, including all-terra
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Five flamingos that showed up in Wisconsin to wade along a Lake Michigan beach attracted a big crowd of onlookers eager to see the unusual visitors venturing far from their usual tropical setting. The American flamingos spotted Friday in Port Washington, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Milwaukee, marked the first sighting of the species in Wisconsin state history, said Mark Korducki, a member of the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology, the Milwaukee Journal Sen
Ultra-processed foods (UPF) have become increasingly popular and range from chips to microwave meals and even bread. Although much is discussed about the direct negative impact of these products on our health, including obesity, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, little has been said about the impacts of UPF on the environment. UPF can be defined as “formulations of ingredients, mostly of exclusive industrial use, that result from a series of industrial processes” and contain little or no whole foods.
A combination of heavy rain and rising tide triggered coastal flooding in parts of New Jersey on Saturday, September 23, as Tropical Storm Ophelia swept through the region.By Saturday night, the storm weakened to a post tropical depression but the National Weather Service warned that flooding was still possible for the area on Sunday.Footage filmed by Zeke Orzech shows a flooded residential area of Stone Harbor on Saturday. Credit: Zeke Orzech via Storyful
Canada's fire forecasters will be getting a new tool in their battle against out-of-control blazes.In this year's record-scorching fire season, provincial and federal wildfire agencies had to rely on a mix of European and NASA satellite instruments to help monitor and predict fire behaviour.Now, however, the Canadian Space Agency is preparing to launch what it describes as the world's first dedicated public fire-monitoring satellite into orbit."Since we don't have our own wildfire satellite, we
An alligator was spotted with human remains in its mouth by a passer-by in Florida. The 13-foot reptile was spotted by Jamarcus Bullard in a canal in Largo, about 20 miles west of Tampa. "I threw a rock at the gator just to see if it was really a gator and like it pulled the body, like it was holding on to the lower part of the torso, and pulled it under the water," he told a TV affiliate of NBC News, Sky News' US partner network.
A dip in the jet stream arriving this weekend will herald the start of a particularly wet pattern encroaching on the West Coast through the end of September