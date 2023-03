Sky News

A passenger who was apparently heard threatening to "kill every man on this plane" before allegedly attacking a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon was caught on video. Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was filmed screaming from his seat during a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston. Lisa Olsen, who filmed the mid-air ordeal, told NBC Boston that Torres seemed to be "visibly upset" and threatened there was going to be a "bloodbath".