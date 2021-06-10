Explained: The Rainbow Flag

The rainbow Pride flag is the most well-known symbol of the LGBTQ+ community. But have you ever wondered what it stands for? Each color has its own meaning and represents a different value or concept.

One of the newer versions of the Pride flag is the Progress flag which includes a five-coloured chevron to place a greater emphasis on inclusion and progression. It was designed by graphic designer Daniel Quasar and the brown stripes represent marginalised LGBT communities of colour. Pink, light blue and white in the flag stands for the transgender pride flag.

Watch the video to know more.

(Scripted by Sherina Poyyail; produced and edited by Dhruv Sharma)