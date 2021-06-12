Explained: The Pansexual Flag

The prefix ‘pan’ refers to ‘all’ and the term pansexuality started gaining popularity in the 2010s especially in online queer communities to refer to attraction to all genders.

According to most definitions, the pink represents people who are female-identified, the blue represents people who are male-identified, while the yellow represents non-binary attraction inlcuding those who are agender, bigender and gender-fluid.

The designer of the flag who goes by the name Jasper says that they did not expect the flag to gain popularity outside of Tumblr. Their original intention was to create an identity that was separate from bisexuality.

(Scripted by Sherina Poyyail; Produced and edited by Dhruv Sharma)