Experts warn of hearing loss in teens
A new study shows more teens are at risk of hearing loss earlier in life, about 10 years sooner than typical because of a sharp increase in using earbuds and headphones.
A new study shows more teens are at risk of hearing loss earlier in life, about 10 years sooner than typical because of a sharp increase in using earbuds and headphones.
Right-wing media is claiming that Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter worked on the Biden-Harris campaign
"I became the envy of friends who saw photos of me partying with rock stars — but they didn't know the dark secrets behind them."
‘My anger issues could never’
As Trump was arraigned in Manhattan, a separate federal court ruled the actress owed the former president for legal fees
Julia Faustyna was seeking genetic proof she was abducted British girl
The former president spoke to the nation from Mar-a-Lago hours after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts. He didn't have much to say
Two truck drivers from B.C.'s North Thompson took matters into their own hands last month when they stopped a commercial vehicle making the type of unsafe lane change they say could have led to another crash on a stretch of highway that's already killed five people this year. John Keating, who says he has been in the commercial trucking industry for more than two decades, captured the lane change on his dashcam video on March 24 around 7 a.m.: a southbound lowbed trailer illegally passed vehicle
Witnesses overheard Erik Tadeo Ramirez bragging on a phone call about stealing money from the Cartel del Noreste while he was at a house party.
‘On the day he was arrested and arraigned, here is my ad in response,’ Yusef Salaam says
We’re supposed to be impressed with the historicity of the moment. I’m not feeling it.
“You’re not gonna be abandoned anymore,” Perry promised Fire Wilmore after a last-second glitch nearly ruined everything.
Vladimir Putin has fired one of the top generals leading Russia's forces in Ukraine, after an attack on the eastern town of Vuhledar ended with dozens of tanks being destroyed.
The Duchess of York stepped down from the royal family following her 1996 divorce from Prince Andrew
Marjorie Taylor Greene had to leave the Trump arraignment rally after she was drowned out by counter-protesters. During her chaotic arrival in New York on Tuesday, there appeared to be more members of the media than protesters present. Ms Greene was joined by the New York Young Republicans – a group with ties to embattled congressman George Santos, who made a brief appearance at the rally before departing after being mobbed by the media.
Mr Trump’s Secret Service agents and attorney may have to testify in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
Trump's indictment has been unsealed and includes 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. Read the full text of the New York indictment.
Trump is expected to appear in Manhattan court on Tuesday after he was indicted following an investigation into a hush-money payment.
Monarch is set to be crowned along with Queen Camilla on 6 May
The "60 Minutes" reporter's incredulous reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene stirred debate among viewers.
Fundraising email came just hours before Mr Trump will be arrested and arraigned on criminal charges in New York in what marks a historic day for America