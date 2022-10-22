Experts: Hurricane Ian's floodwaters could lead to worse algal blooms
Hurricane Ian's destructive path caused catastrophic flooding in many areas. And as many work to clean up the pieces left behind, some worry that all of that water mixing together could lead to harmful algal blooms. To learn more about the possibility ABC Action News went down to Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) to talk to Dr. Barry Rosen who studies the bacteria that makes blue-green algae. From his lab, he told us the possibility of a blue-green bloom is technically there.