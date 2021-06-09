Experience inclusion returns at Special Olympics MD summer games

The Canadian Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — DeSean Jackson joined the Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl. Based on what the veteran wide receiver has seen so far, he believes the attitude and personnel are in place for the Rams to do just that. “First day I came here, there was honestly something different about this team, you know. The camaraderie, the mentality, you can tell it’s something special,” Jackson said Tuesday after the Rams opened a three-day mandatory minicamp. “Everybody has one common goal,