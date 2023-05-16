Expelled Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones visits Calif. capitol

Expelled Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones visited the California state Capitol on Monday, a visit that struck a nerve for some state lawmakers who say they've had their voices silenced by a one-party state. Jones and another Black Democratic lawmaker were expelled from the Republican-supermajority Tennessee House in March after holding a demonstration on the House floor in response to a deadly shooting at a school in Nashville. The lawmakers were calling for the legislature in that state to ban assault weapons. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/california-capitol-justin-jones-visit-tennessee/43897661