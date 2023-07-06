Expectations for Lamar Jackson in Todd Monken’s new offense | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab and Andy Behrens hop on You Pod to Win the Game to discuss their expectations for Lamar Jackson under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and debate if fans should expect his rushing stats to fall off in the new offense.

- I almost put Lamar in my fade category, and I'm going to tell you why. We don't know what this offense is going to do for him. For as much as I love Lamar Jackson, you do too, great player, fun to watch. What has he struggled with? He has struggled to throw outside the numbers. That's just a fact. He's very comfortable in the middle of the field.

I think Greg Roman looked at it like I have to play to the strengths of this guy. Now Todd Monken comes in. Todd Monken, very, very good offensive coordinator. I respect his mind. Are you positive this offense is going to match what Lamar Jackson does? And also, Greg Roman came into a game saying we're going to get Lamar Jackson this many carries basically, this many rushing attempts.

Is Monken going to do that and can we live with Lamar Jackson, going as probably QB4 at this point, if he's not that 1,000-yard threat anymore, if he's more of a, hey, we don't want to expose this guy now that he's got his contract, especially, we want to make sure he kind of stays safe for the end of the season. He's had those injury concerns. Where are you just on the changes with Lamar? Do you think-- obviously, you must think they are positive and not a negative for him.

- I think it's entirely possible that the team doesn't want to have as many designed runs for Lamar Jackson, but I don't think that's going to affect his end-of-season rushing total. Like, I think he's going to go. Like, I think that's just his identity as a player. Lamar is going to be in plenty of situations where first read isn't there, and Lamar sees a lane, and Lamar is gone, and it's 8 yards. It's 12 yards. It's a first down. Like, that's just his nature as a player. It's what he does as well as anyone in the league. I mean, I think Lamar might be, without respect to position, we can include all the running backs, I think he's probably one of the three best pure rushers in the league.

- Best running quarterback of all time. I think that. He's better than Vick. I love Vick, but he's better.

- I fully agree with that, and I don't see him dialing that back. So even if there aren't as many designed opportunities, the idea that this version of Lamar Jackson is not going to run for, like, 800 yards is just-- I'm not particularly worried about that. Also, the rest of it I just think is a wonderful experiment. And I'm not going to pretend that I know exactly what it's going to look like with Monken.

Like, I like that they've upgraded the receiving corps, but I don't know to what extent they've upgraded it, right? Like we've got to bank on a rookie. We've got to bank on Odell Beckham after a couple of ACL surgeries. So there are a lot of open questions here, but I think we could definitely see Lamar's best single season passing yardage total. I don't think he's going to match the passing touchdowns of the MVP year.

Monken has delivered offenses that throw the ball way over 600 times a year, right? Like, we're going to get some passing volume out of this. So I'm banking on Lamar's rushing floor being extremely high. And, like, he doesn't have to match what he did in the MVP year either because he was so far ahead of what any quarterback might reasonably do in any given year for fantasy. Like, if he can just-- I don't know. If we get 90% of that, we get 85% of that, that's a great year.