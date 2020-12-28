'I expect we'll see a fair amount going into 2021': RapidRatings CEO on IPO, SPACs
Ron Rivera wants his players to focus on “what's important, not what's interesting” with Washington facing another win-and-get-in game in the regular-season finale.Turns out, that's the same thing: Who starts at quarterback could very well determine if Washington makes the playoffs. The organization released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, and Rivera said either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke will get the nod at Philadelphia on Sunday night with the NFC East at stake.Rivera is “optimistic” Smith will be ready to play after missing the past two games with a strained right calf that has threatened to derail the season. Heinicke is now next in line after the team cut ties with Haskins, who committed three turnovers in a 20-13 loss to Carolina and twice this season broke COVID-19 protocols.Heinicke hadn't played since 2018 before relieving Haskins in the fourth quarter and going 12 of 19 for 137 yards and a touchdown pass against the Panthers, who were playing safe with a big lead.“I got a little more confidence in what I saw from Taylor and the way he controlled the tempo of the game, the decisions he made, getting us down there twice, giving us the opportunity twice, scoring one time," Rivera said.This would be just the second NFL start for Heinicke, a 27-year-old who played at Old Dominion and was taking online classes there to finish his engineering degree before Washington called and signed him in early December. He was initially in his words “the quarantine quarterback” after the Denver Broncos fiasco and now could be thrust into the starting role at the Eagles to get Washington into the playoffs.“Do I think he could handle it? Absolutely,” Rivera said. “I think he showed what I was hoping to see when he got his opportunity."In a perfect world for Washington, Smith will be ready to play and Heinicke serve as the backup. The team went 4-1 with Smith as the starter, and Rivera said his offence is more successful with the 36-year-old under centre because he manages the game better and doesn't commit mistakes typical of younger players.“You realize our turnover ratio is better and we protected the ball, and the ball has been consistently spread,” Rivera said. “I think that’s one of the important things that you have to have is that ball has to be shared to all the different receivers, to the running backs. When those guys are touching the ball and different guys are touching the ball, I think it helps the offence.”WHAT’S WORKINGWashington remains a second-half team, holding Carolina without points and scoring 10 to continue a season-long trend. It didn't add up to a comeback this time, but the offence and defence have improved after halftime for a while now.“When we come out in the second half and you're already warm in the game, you're feeling good, but you got to do that the first play of the game,” defensive end Chase Young said. "I feel like that’s the only way.”WHAT NEEDS HELPWashington's way has been starting slow in every facet of the game. Against Carolina, receiver Cam Sims said the defence did some things players weren't used to, and the defence took forever to warm up.A team with eyes on the playoffs won't last long — if it gets there — playing like this in the first half."We can’t wait until the second half to start fast, and that’s something we just know," Young said. "It’s something that we’ve been working on and we just got to get better at it.”STOCK UPYoung is already the youngest player in franchise history to be picked for the Pro Bowl and at 21 is the team's newest captain after replacing Haskins. His stock keeps rising, though, after forcing a fumble on a sack of Teddy Bridgewater and pumping up Heinicke when he entered the game.STOCK DOWNThe Haskins era is done in Washington, and it's unclear what's next for the Ohio State product. The 15th overall pick in 2019 is now in worse shape than Josh Rosen after Arizona moved on, given his off-field issues and lack of production.INJUREDAll eyes are on Smith's right calf — which is the same leg he broke the tibia and fibula two years ago, requiring 17 surgeries and a titanium rod to be inserted. But there's also top receiver Terry McLaurin's nagging ankle injury that forced him out against Carolina.KEY NUMBER0 — Points Washington has scored on its opening drive of a game, the fewest in a season since at least 2000. It would be the only time in the past 20 years a team has come up empty on its first possession in all 16 regular-season games if Washington fails to score on its opening drive at Philadelphia.NEXT STEPSGet Heinicke ready just in case Smith can't play. It helps that he knows offensive co-ordinator Scott Turner's system from their time together with Rivera in Carolina, but this would not be ideal against Jalen Hurts and the unpredictable Eagles.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons keep finding new ways to lose.Sunday’s 17-14 defeat at Kansas City ended with an unlikely source of frustration. Younghoe Koo, who had missed just once this season and had made 27 consecutive field goals, sliced a 39-yard attempt that would have sent the game to overtime.The Falcons earlier this year became the first team in history to blow two 15-point leads in the fourth quarter — they did so in consecutive weeks against Dallas and Chicago — and in their most recent game allowed Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to make a stirring comeback similar to his historic rally for New England past Atlanta in Super Bowl 51.Losing to the Chiefs dropped Atlanta to 4-11, but the team has been on the wrong end of lopsided games just three times. The other eight were decided by an average of 3.5 points.“The biggest takeaway is we can play with anybody,” interim coach Raheem Morris said. “You can line them up and have a chance to go get after them. And these guys certainly can show that. We certainly have been able to do it most of the year, but we haven’t been able to win these games that come down to the wire.”Staying competitive, however, isn’t likely to help Morris much whenever he interviews for the job vacated by the firing of Dan Quinn after a 0-5 start. The Falcons have now lost four straight under Morris.“I’m not really concerned with what other people think,” Morris said. “I’m more concerned with what I think. I think we are close. I think we have the talent. I think we have the people. We have to fix some things to put ourselves to be in position in these meaningful games at the end of the season. I know we can do it with the guys that we have in this room right now.”The Falcons also are in the market for a new general manager after Thomas Dimitroff was fired simultaneously with Quinn.The missed kick wasn't the only play that could have turned things in Atlanta's favour. Cornerback A.J. Terrell nearly had an interception in the right corner of the end zone, and the Chiefs took the lead on the next play.“I just went up for the ball and came down with it,” Terrell said. “The ground just bobbled it loose. I wish I could have it back, but it just is what it is.”WHAT’S WORKINGCalvin Ridley hauled in five catches for 130 yards, giving him four straight 100-yard games and a league-best eight such games this season. Ridley’s 54-yard catch-and-run set up Matt Ryan’s 5-yard shovel pass to Hayden Hurst for the game's first touchdown.WHAT NEEDS HELPThe pass rush generated no sacks for the first time in the last 10 games, though the Falcons did a good job of moving Patrick Mahomes, who was hit five times, off his spot. Grady Jarrett had the only tackle for a loss.STOCK UPThe Falcons began the game having allowed 62 explosive plays, third-most in the league. Credit co-ordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s scheme with holding Kansas City’s NFL-leading offence to four plays of 20 yards or more. One of them was a 25-yard touchdown pass, but the defence played well enough to give Atlanta a chance to win, holding the Chiefs under 20 points for the first time since Week 5 of last season.STOCK DOWNIt’s probably not fair to compare Matt Hennessy in his first career start at centre to the man he replaced, six-time Pro Bowl selection Alex Mack, but Hennessy struggled. He committed three penalties and was overmatched at times against Chris Jones and Kansas City’s stout defensive line.INJUREDThe Falcons were missing three starters — Mack (concussion), receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) and left guard James Carpenter (groin). Morris said Jones wants to play at the Buccaneers this weekend.KEY NUMBER4 — The Falcons' current position in next year's draft.NEXT STEPSGet ready for the season finale at Tampa Bay on Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGeorge Henry, The Associated Press
Indianapolis got into playoff position by ignoring the outside chatter.After Sunday's collapse at Pittsburgh, the Colts must be even more vigilant tuning out the doubters. Their post-season hopes depend on it.“We have one regular-season game left and our plan is to attack and finish strong," coach Frank Reich said Monday. “We have to do our best, get to 11 wins, fight hard and get to 11 wins and believe that will be enough."That's what this season has come down to — winning and scoreboard watching. The 28-24 loss at Pittsburgh sent Indy (10-5) sliding from No. 6 to No. 8 in the AFC pecking order. Seven teams make this year's expanded playoff field.It didn't have to be this way. The Colts dominated the Steelers for 2 1/2 quarters, taking a 17-point lead that should have been a wide-enough margin for Indy's defence to protect.Instead, the Colts blew it, leaving themselves among five teams vying for the final four AFC playoff spots, with a chance to do everything from win a division title to turning their regular-season finale into an early farewell tour for the fifth time in six years.The problem for Indy: tiebreakers.A home loss last month allowed AFC South co-leader Tennessee (10-5) to even the season series with the Colts and take a one-game lead in division play. The Titans head to Houston this weekend with a 4-1 mark against AFC South foes. Indy needs to beat one-win Jacksonville to get to 4-2 in division play.The wild-card picture looks even bleaker.While Miami, Cleveland and Baltimore are all 10-5, the Dolphins have a better conference record than the other three teams, and the Browns and Ravens both own head-to-head wins over Indy.But there is a promising twist.AFC East champion Buffalo hosts Miami and AFC North-winning Pittsburgh visits Cleveland. The Bills and Steelers are still fighting for the No. 2 seed and a win by either team would open the door for Indy — if it can win.Indy will have some idea of the possibilities before it takes the field, too. Miami, Cleveland and Baltimore all have early kickoffs. Tennessee and the Colts have late-afternoon starts.And, of course, Indy believes it can defy the expectations one more time.“I don’t think it will be hard to bounce back. At this point of the year, you’re playing for your season," Philip Rivers said. “Whatever our options are, they all include us winning. And then I have to believe 11 (wins) is going to be good enough."WHAT’S WORKINGRun defence. The Colts forced Pittsburgh to become one dimensional by taking away the ground game. The Steelers ran 14 times for 20 yards, just 1.4 yards per carry, and they'll need a similar performance if rookie running back James Robinson (ankle) returns this week.WHAT NEEDS HELPSecond-half adjustments. The Steelers turned the game with a philosophical change. They abandoned the run and threw down the field. When the Colts didn't adapt, their lead vanished quickly.STOCK UPRBs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. The two-man tandem has been effective all season. It was until Indy stopped running. Taylor still ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Hines thrives with a different style and has become a key contributor in the passing game and as a punt returner, too.STOCK DOWNDefence. Despite ranking among the league's top units and completely shutting down Pittsburgh in the first half, big plays and penalties prevented the Colts from getting the Steelers off the field. Even if they do make the playoffs, the Colts won't last long if the defence doesn't play better.INJURIESThe Colts played without left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee/ankle) and right tackle Braden Smith (reserve/COVID-19 list), then lost Castonzo's replacement, Will Holden, with an injured ankle in the second half. Starting safety Khari Willis and rookie receiver Michael Pittman Jr. also left the game and are now in the concussion protocol. Reich didn't say whether any of those players would play against Jacksonville.KEY NUMBERS34, 260 and 20 — How much changed in the second half Sunday? Indy ran 34 plays in each half, scoring 21 points in the first half. Pittsburgh had 260 yards and 20 first downs in the final two quarters.NEXT STEPSWith one game left, the Colts have no margin for error. They lost to the Jaguars in Week 1 and they must earn a split if they hope to continue playing beyond next Sunday. The Jaguars haven't won since.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NF L and https://twitter.com?AP_NFLMichael Marot, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Making the playoffs for the first time in 13 years is just a start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.“We’re 10-5 and I know that gets us a spot, but I think there’s still a big week ahead of us for preparation and improving as a team,” quarterback Tom Brady said.“We’re playing better, we’re playing more consistently, and it’s been great to see,” the six-time Super Bowl champion added. “There’s a lot of guys who have worked hard to get to this point.”Brady and coach Bruce Arians stress, though, the final week of the regular season is no time to rest on achieving a goal of ending the NFL’s second-longest playoff drought.The Bucs are in for the first time since 2007. A win over the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday would clinch the No. 5 seed in the NFC, setting up a first-round road playoff matchup against whoever winds up being the NFC East champion. And that team will have a losing record.“There’s going to be a bunch of teams that make it this year, and there’s only going to be one team that ends up happy,” Brady said. “The more time we can spend improving as a team ... the better it is for us.”Arians reiterated the Bucs will practice and play to win this week, noting there’s a significant difference between finishing 11-5 rather than 10-6.A chance to clinch a higher seed is a bonus.“Eleven and five, that’s very rare. To have a chance to get to 11-5, keep that seeding – we want that seeding just for pride. We don’t care who we play, it’s more for pride," Arians said Monday.“I’d probably have to beat some guys in the head with a stick to try and get them not to play anyway,” the coach added. "I talked to them about it before and (they said), ‘I’m playing.’ We’re going to practice and play like everything depends on it. It’s not going to be an easy game, either.”WHAT’S WORKINGThe offence seems to be coming together at the right time. Over his past four quarters, Brady has thrown for 668 yards and six touchdowns without a turnover. The Bucs have scored 65 points in wiping out a 17-point second-half deficit in a win at Atlanta and rolled to a 34-0 halftime lead in a 47-7 rout of Detroit. The Bucs gained 410 yards in the first half against the Lions compared to 60 before halftime against the Falcons the previous week.WHAT NEEDS HELPThere was little to find fault with during the 40-point blowout of struggling Detroit. Arians, however, wasn’t happy with the team’s performance on special teams. Kicker Ryan Succop missed two extra points and a field goal, and the Lions avoided being shut out by returning a punt 74 yards for a touchdown.STOCK UPAfter failing to get into the end zone in his first five games after joining the Bucs at midseason, wide receiver Antonio Brown has a TD catch in each of the past two games.STOCK DOWNDespite the shortcomings on special teams against Detroit, Arians feels good about where the team’s overall performance as it heads toward the playoffs.“We’re going to be a pretty tough out,” the coach said. “I just like the way we’re playing football right now in all three phases.”INJUREDArians said it was too soon Monday to speculate whether running back Ronald Jones (finger, COVID list), cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) or safety Mike Edwards (hip) will be ready to play in next Sunday’s home finale against Atlanta.KEY NUMBER8,220 — as in career receiving yards for wide receiver Mike Evans, who had a 10-catch, 181-yard, two-TD day against Detroit. He’s one of seven receivers in NFL history with 8,000-plus yards receiving as well as 60-plus TD receptions in the first seven seasons of a career. The others are Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Sterling Sharpe, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson and Marvin Harrison. Nice company.NEXT STEPSWith a win over Atlanta, the Bucs would finish with a 5-3 home record. The last time they won at least 11 games overall was 2005.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLFred Goodall, The Associated Press
The Chicago Bears head into the final week with their eyes on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and their chances to grab a playoff spot still alive.The Arizona Cardinals put the opportunity in Chicago's hands by losing to San Francisco on Saturday. The Bears followed up with a 41-17 romp at Jacksonville on Sunday.“Our players and our coaches have battled," coach Matt Nagy said Monday. "We’ve all now together put ourselves in the position where you win a football game, last game of the year, and you’re guaranteed to be in the playoffs if you win. That part’s exciting.”A win over the Packers would send the Bears (8-7) to the playoffs for the second time in Nagy's three seasons. They can still get in with a loss if the Cardinals drop their road game against the Los Angeles Rams. And if both games end in ties, Chicago would be in the playoffs.No matter which scenario plays out, the Bears are in a spot that was hard to envision a few weeks ago. They got blown out by the Packers at Lambeau Field on Nov. 29, two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Chicago making a 41-25 rout look a little closer than it really was.If that wasn't the Bears' low point, a 34-30 loss to Detroit at home the following week was. They blew a 10-point lead in the closing minutes, a strip sack of Mitchell Trubisky deep in Chicago territory setting up the winning touchdown. That gave the Bears six straight losses — their worst skid since dropping eight in a row in 2002 — and fueled more speculation about the futures of Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.They have won three in a row since, beating Houston, Minnesota and Jacksonville. Those teams are a combined 11-34.The Packers (12-3), with a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC, pose a different challenge. They have won 18 of the past 21 against Chicago, including the playoffs. Green Bay, which trounced Tennessee on Sunday, would get the top seed with a win over the Bears or a tie. A loss or tie by Seattle against San Francisco in a game played in Glendale, Arizona, would also do it.Win or lose, one thing is certain for the Bears. They'll finish .500 or better for the third time in as many seasons under Nagy.WHAT’S WORKINGWR Allen Robinson. Robinson matched a career high with 10 catches for 103 yards against his former team, giving him 100 receptions for the first time in his career.It's the first 100-catch season by a Bears player since Matt Forte had 102 in 2014 and the first by a Chicago wide receiver since Brandon Marshall in 2013 (100). Robinson, whose contract is expiring, has 1,213 yards in his second straight season with more than 1,100. His career high is 1,400 with Jacksonville in 2015.WHAT NEEDS HELPTrubisky. Though he has played better overall in the five games since his benching in Week 3, Trubisky still is making the sort of mistakes that prompted Nagy to turn to Nick Foles.He threw an inexplicable interception in the end zone near the end of the first half, on first down at the Jacksonville 13 with 35 seconds remaining. Rather than throw the ball away, a scrambling Trubisky tried to jam it to Robinson in a crowd in the end zone. And the result was an interception for Joe Schobert.STOCK UPKicker Cairo Santos. The eight-year veteran has made 24 consecutive field goals, tying Robbie Gould's single-season club record set in 2006. Santos is 27 for 29 this season, after connecting from 20 and 40 yards on Sunday.STOCK DOWNNo one's stock took a major hit, though it is hard to imagine the Bears handing off to tight end Cole Kmet again anytime soon. They did just that on first down at the Jacksonville 1 early in the second quarter, and he got tackled for a 3-yard loss, leading to a field goal.INJUREDNagy said the Bears will “keep our fingers crossed” that cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and Buster Skrine (concussion) are available against Green Bay. Johnson has missed the past two games, while Skrine has sat out three in a row.KEY NUMBER30 — The Bears have scored 30 or more points in four straight games for the first time since 1965. They haven't done it in five or more since 1956, when they did it in seven consecutive games.NEXT STEPSThe Bears figure to have their hands full with the Packers trying to lock up the top seed and the bye that comes with it. Rodgers is 19-5 against Chicago.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLAndrew Seligman, The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals controlled their playoff destiny for a big chunk of last week.Then they didn't for about 24 hours after an inexplicably ugly loss to the 49ers on Saturday.After Sunday's results, they do once again.The Cardinals will make the playoffs for the first time since 2015 if they can beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. LA is a tough matchup for Arizona despite its recent struggles: The Rams have won seven straight in the series.Second-year Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury paid attention to the playoff scenarios throughout the weekend, but said he didn't get too emotional about the results.“You really don’t have the luxury of riding that roller coaster,” Kingsbury said.It's Kingsbury's job to make sure the Cardinals play much better than they did during Saturday's 20-12 loss to the 49ers, which might have been the most disappointing game of the coach's tenure.Quarterback Kyler Murray was hurt near the end of the game. Kingsbury — a man of few words when it comes to the injury report — would only say on Monday that it was a “lower leg” issue.“We’ll see how he feels this week," Kingsbury said. “Hopeful he can be in position to play and do what he does.”Murray has proven to be a solid passer, but he's at his best when he occasionally pulls the ball down and makes plays with his feet. He's run for 816 yards and 11 touchdowns this season and is averaging more than 6 yards per carry.If Murray can't play, his backup is 25-year-old Chris Streveler, who has never thrown a pass in an NFL game. He's played in four games this season and ran for a 3-yard touchdown in one of them.The Rams have their own quarterback issues. Jared Goff dislocated the thumb on this throwing hand in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. He popped it back in place and kept playing, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to play against the Cardinals.The Rams' backup is John Wolford, who, like Streveler, hasn't thrown an NFL pass. Kingsbury wasn't particularly concerned about the Rams' quarterback situation.“The focus is about us improving dramatically,” Kingsbury said.WHAT’S WORKINGThe Cardinals keep shrugging off injuries to defensive players and are still able to get pressure on the opposing quarterback. Linebacker Haason Reddick has a career-high 12 1/2 sacks after another good game against the 49ers. Now Arizona needs to patch up the run defence, which gave up 227 yards on Saturday.WHAT NEEDS HELPKenyan Drake has a career-high 919 yards rushing this season but hasn't had much success over the past few weeks. He's averaging less than 3 yards per carry over the past three games and had 45 yards on 18 carries against the 49ers.STOCK UPWR Christian Kirk. He was targeted a season-high 10 times on Saturday and caught seven passes for 76 yards. It was his most productive game in nearly two months, though he hasn't found the end zone since Nov. 8.STOCK DOWNTE Dan Arnold. At times he's looked like a future star, but Arnold had a rough game on Saturday. He dropped a pass that would have been a 40-plus yard gain and was called for a false start on third down.INJUREDRB Chase Edmonds is day to day with a hip injury. He's been a big part of the offence catching passes out of the backfield. The third-year player has a career-high 51 catches for 374 yards and four touchdowns.KEY NUMBER111.5 — The Cardinals' rushing yardage per game over the past six weeks. Arizona is 2-4 in those games. The Cardinals averaged 169 yards rushing over the season's first nine games and had a 6-3 record.NEXT STEPSThe Cardinals have shown flashes of being one of the better teams in the NFL but have also been one of the league's most inconsistent. They have one week to put it together or they'll miss the playoffs for a fifth straight season.___Follow David Brandt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidbrandtAP___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDavid Brandt, The Associated Press
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wrapping his head around so many drops is more important for Jerry Jeudy than wrapping his hands around Drew Lock’s passes.“He's proven during this season at different times that he can be a hell of a receiver in this league,” coach Vic Fangio said a day after Denver's comeback slipped right through the fingers of his fiery first-round draft pick who dropped five passes in the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.“He's a good route runner. He can catch — he had a bad day yesterday in that regard — but he's proven he has good hands, and I'm sure he'll come back from this and be a better receiver throughout his career because of this day,” Fangio said.Fangio trusts Jeudy will heed the lesson from his awful afternoon “that the focus needs to be on catching the ball before anything else happens regardless of whether you're in traffic or not."Jeudy's dreary day came just weeks after he complained on social media about not getting enough attention in Denver's passing game. Jeudy was targeted 15 times Sunday and caught six passes for 61 yards.The disconnection between Jeudy and second-year quarterback Lock was no aberration but the latest chapter in a troubling season-long trend.Unable to find any rhythm or chemistry after an off-season conducted via videoconference and a preseason scuttled by the coronavirus, Lock and Jeudy have connected just 41.8% of the time this season. That’s the lowest success rate for any QB/WR tandem in the NFL.Jeudy has caught 36 of the 86 passes Lock has thrown his way.Overall, Jeudy has been targeted a team-high 107 times, catching 47 for 716 yards and two touchdowns.His five drops Sunday give him an even dozen for the year. Lock's passes often aren't on time or on target, but Fangio said most of Lock's throws to Jeudy on Sunday were just fine.“I thought he made a lot of good throws. Obviously, his numbers would be better if we had caught a few of them,” Fangio said. “I thought there were some throws that could have been a little more accurate. But I haven’t lost my enthusiasm for Drew at all."I think he can be a good quarterback in this league. He’s shown flashes of it. He’s showed periods and stretches of it. We just have to become more consistent.”Combine that endorsement with Fangio confirming that the front office has given him every indication he'll be back in 2021 — “That's been the indication all along" — and it's apparent Fangio, Jeudy and Lock will have to find a way to make things work.Lock’s completion rate is 57% this season and he leads the league with 18 turnovers, including 15 interceptions, tied for most in the NFL.“Some of the mistakes and growing pains had to come in actual games this year,” Lock said recently, musing over what a normal 2021 off-season could mean for Denver’s young offence after being denied the opportunity to build that chemistry in 2020 because of the pandemic.“It would mean everything for us, including myself,” Lock said, noting that they had to skim over so many small details and building blocks this year “just to get to bigger-picture things.”“I feel like having a full off-season and being able to talk over everything ... that would be huge.”Jeudy would certainly like to put 2020, and Sunday in particular, in his rearview.“I’ve just got to make plays," Jeudy said. "Nobody stopped me. I was open. I’ve just got to finish.”WHAT’S WORKINGDE Shelby Harris batted down two more passes.WHAT NEEDS HELPK Brandon McManus, whose short opening kickoff resulted in Nasir Adderley’s 53-yard return to the Denver 39, setting up a score. He had back-to-back clanks off the left upright from 42 and 37 yards.STOCK UPGM John Elway for arranging a private plane to get Harris back to Denver hours earlier than the team flight so he could attend the birth of his son.STOCK DOWNJeudy may be a great route runner that consistently gets open, but those butterfingers are betraying those fantastic feet.INJUREDKJ Hamler is in concussion protocol.KEY NUMBERS159 — receiving yards by WR DaeSean Hamilton against the Chargers in 2020.116 — receiving yards by Hamilton against teams not named the Chargers in 2020.7 1/2 — Malik Reed’s sack total, tied with Pro Bowl OLB Bradley Chubb for the team lead.WHAT’S NEXTThe Broncos have moved into the eighth position in the 2021 draft and a loss to Las Vegas (7-8) on Sunday would secure a top-10 pick.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
With the Blue Jays immersed in a tight division race in 1987, Toronto catcher Ernie Whitt was pleased the club acquired veteran pitcher Phil Niekro for the stretch drive.His one opportunity to catch the 48-year-old knuckleballer came on Aug. 29 that year against the Oakland Athletics at Exhibition Stadium."He'd had such a long career and you just knew he was going to be a Hall of Famer," Whitt said. "Just to have the opportunity to catch him, I was excited about it. I was thrilled."Niekro's appearance didn't last long. He was shelled for five earned runs over two-thirds of an inning in what would be his third and final start as a Blue Jay.Niekro, who died Saturday at age 81, decided he would retire that year. After being released by Toronto, he returned to the Atlanta Braves for one last appearance with his longtime team before calling it quits.A five-time all-star, Niekro won 318 games over his 24-year career. The right-hander had three 20-win seasons with Atlanta and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997. Niekro, a resident of Flowery Branch, Ga., died in his sleep after a long fight with cancer, the Braves said Sunday."It's sad. I was very fortunate that I was able to play with him for a little bit," Whitt said. "The way he carried himself as a professional, he joked around and had a good time."He was nice to have on our club for that short period of time."Niekro, while pitching with the New York Yankees, enjoyed a special moment in Toronto less than two years before his brief stint with the Blue Jays. He earned his 300th career win on Oct. 6, 1985 at the Ex, capping the complete game by fanning Jeff Burroughs for the four-hit shutout.The Blue Jays beat New York a day earlier to clinch the American League East division title. Niekro's appearance in the season finale would be his last as a Yankee. He joined the Cleveland Indians in 1986 and was dealt to Toronto on Aug. 9, 1987 in exchange for Darryl Landrum and Don Gordon. The Blue Jays, Yankees and Detroit Tigers were battling for top spot in the East at the time."I think it (showed) the organization was going to try to do whatever they could for us to win the division," Whitt said in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "He fit right into the room," he added. "He was just like one of the guys."Backup catcher Charlie Moore played in Niekro's Toronto debut, a 10-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Niekro took the defeat after giving up three earned runs over 5 2/3 innings. He had a similar line in a 3-1 loss to the California Angels about a week later. With Whitt moving behind the plate against Oakland, Niekro gave up four hits - including a three-run homer to Carney Lansford - before getting the early hook. "I was disappointed that he didn't have his good stuff," Whitt said. "It was like, 'Did I do something wrong?' But when you're throwing basically knuckleballs, if it's dancing and it's working, then you're OK. But if it's not, it's pretty easy to centre up if it's not moving."The Blue Jays would fade down the stretch. Toronto closed the season with seven losses and settled for a second-place finish behind the Tigers.Niekro would grip the ball with his fingernails on the seams and release the knuckler with almost no spin. Batters could be flummoxed as the ball dipped, dived or floated its way to the plate. "When you're catching it, you're not really catching it. You're just snagging it," Whitt said. "You're waiting until the last minute and just trying to react to it."Whitt said Niekro's knuckler would hover between 60 and 75 m.p.h. "It can make you look very foolish at the plate," he said. "It's no fun to hit and it's no fun to catch." Whitt recalled that Niekro had a real presence in the locker-room thanks to his vast experience and personality. Old-school all the way, Niekro quickly meshed with his teammates. "He'd just walk around with a cigarette in his mouth, just nonchalant," Whitt said.After a game, the knuckleballer would still be sporting his cap while sitting in the hot tub, Whitt recalled, adding Niekro always enjoyed sitting down to talk baseball over a smoke and a cold beer. "Those days are gone now," Whitt said with a chuckle. "At the end of the game, everyone is out there, out of the ballpark and definitely not drinking beer."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2020. With files from The Associated Press. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press