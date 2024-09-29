What to expect from Jordan Love vs. Vikings No. 2 ranked defense 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" on what to expect from Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love vs. the Minnesota Vikings No. 2 ranked defense.
"NFL GameDay Morning" on what to expect from Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love vs. the Minnesota Vikings No. 2 ranked defense.
Love has been out since Week 1 after spraining his MCL against the Eagles.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon is here with your Week 4 viewing guide.
The Vikings are 3-0, and coaching is leading the way.
Love was initially facing a 3-6 week timeline. A return this week would put him well ahead of schedule.
Love suffered an MCL sprain during the Packers' opening game in Brazil against the Eagles.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that center Josh Myers vomited on the ball during a second-quarter play, preventing quarterback Malik Willis from making a throw.
The initial diagnosis for Love said he might not return until October.
Love is expected to miss some time after going down in the final seconds of the Packers' loss to the Eagles.
The Irish have another win over a ranked opponent that could prove valuable at the end of the season.
No. 16 Oklahoma rallied from a 21–10 deficit to take the lead on a pick 6 and beat Auburn, 27–21.
An all-time thriller in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night proved that regular season showdowns like Alabama-Georgia still have plenty to offer.
Alabama almost blew a 28-0 lead.
After Friday's blowout, the United States recaptured some mojo on Saturday in Quebec.
Chelsea defeated Brighton 4-2 on Saturday off of Palmer's stunning first half.
The extent of any damage at the famous golf course remains uncertain as focus is on outside community.
The biggest game of the young season delivered.
Injuries, underperformance and a September collapse doomed the Twins in what has become a competitive AL Central.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to preview the best, most interesting and sloppiest matchups ahead of Week 4 of NFL action.
The Knicks are now dealing with the burden of expectations and are adding a player who might not be an ideal fit with what Tom Thibodeau likes to do.
Miami avoided a massive upset thanks to a controversial overturned call on the final play of the game.