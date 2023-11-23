Expect Denver metro snow on Thanksgiving evening
A snowstorm is heading our way though, and it's set to arrive in the Denver metro area on Thanksgiving evening.
A snowstorm is heading our way though, and it's set to arrive in the Denver metro area on Thanksgiving evening.
Tuesday evening was icy for Ottawa and its neighbours.Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings around 1 p.m. for the capital and communities around it as far as Gatineau, Prescott-Russell, Brockville and Sharbot Lake.Environment Canada has freezing rain warnings, in red, and winter weather travel advisories, in grey, for almost all of eastern Ontario. as of 1 p.m. (Environment Canada)Forecasters called for a few hours of snow, then several hours of freezing rain in the evening before a c
A significant temperature drop will send Albertans to their closets to get their winter gear Wednesday, and likely their shovels, too, to deal with a round of snow pushing through
“I had already seen the cubs, so I knew I wasn’t safe.”
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Three people were killed and three were missing after a landslide barreled down a heavily forested, rain-soaked mountainside and smashed into homes in a remote fishing community in southeast Alaska. The slide — estimated to be 450 feet (137 meters) wide — occurred about 9 p.m. Monday during a significant rain and windstorm near Wrangell, an island community of 2,000 people some 155 miles (250 kilometers) south of the state capital of Juneau. Rescue crews found the body of a
After a snowy system brought hefty accumulations to part of the Maritimes Wednesday, leading to power outages, the storm will be focused on Newfoundland on Thursday as it continues to move east
There will be little reprieve from the stormy weather for Atlantic Canada, as another storm will bear down on the region this week
The site was remote and dangerous, researchers say.
Residents who live on the east side of the 2800 block of Randolph Avenue, their backyard neighbours on Skyline Drive as well as some residents along Grand Marais West received notices from the city last week ordering them to remove sheds, pools and even fences from their backyards because they were encroaching on an alleyway.However the surprised residents say there hasn't been an alley there for decades and everyone's backyards abut one another."Apparently the alley was never closed, according
Feral hogs cause approximately $2.5 billion in agricultural damages across the U.S. each year and it's spreading.
Shelbi Todaro, who spotted the alligator while running by the river, said she initially thought it was a snapping turtle. She captured it on video.
KELOWNA, B.C. — A man whose truck got stuck in the snow west of Kelowna, B.C., needed to be rescued by an RCMP helicopter. Rescuers say the man was unharmed but the situation could have ended much worse and they are warning of a growing trend of drivers relying on online maps to navigate forest service roads. Mounties say in a statement that the man was exploring the backcountry on Tuesday near the Brenda Lake recreation area when his new four-by-four truck became stuck in the snow and he called
Here’s the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
An outdoor social media influencer with millions of followers is accused of lying to obtain a Yukon hunting licence, going on a hunting spree and illegally killing several bears over a single week, according to court documents. Tristan James Hamm, who goes by "Mr. Adventure" on Instagram, describes himself as an outdoor connoisseur, animal lover, adventure athlete and entrepreneur. The 32-year-old has over two million followers on Instagram, with photos of him rock climbing, hiking, boxing and r
Pattern change coming to Alberta with much colder airmass and snow for the mountains.
An exploding population of hard-to-eradicate “super pigs” in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion. In Canada, the wild pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba pose a new threat. Ryan Brook, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan and one of Canada's leading authorities on the problem, calls feral swine, “the most invasive animal on the planet" and “an ecological train wreck.”
VICTORIA — Climate change has become a hot button political issue in British Columbia with opposition parties launching election-style attacks on the New Democrat government's clean climate policies. B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad told a news conference at the legislature that the NDP's climate policies are taxing people into poverty and they don't do anything "to change the weather." He says the Conservatives, if elected next year, will eliminate the province's carbon tax, roll back clima
Studies over the past eight years have found that insects are migrating north as global temperatures rise.
Toronto is in a snow drought, but could it come to an end soon? In short, probably not, and likely, not even this month.
With an El Niño winter expected, the question for B.C. becomes clearer: What will be in store for winter lovers this season?
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An exploding population of hard-to-eradicate “super pigs” in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion. In Canada, the wild pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba pose a new threat. They are often crossbreeds that combine the survival skills of wild Eurasian boar with the size and high fertility of domestic swine to create a “super pig” that's spreading out of