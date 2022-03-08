Expect delays: Caltrans works on a 29-mile stretch of Highway 50

Traffic was on hold for at least 20 to 30 minutes at a time on Monday, as rockslide cleaning continued in Echo Summit. The work comes after a massive boulder blocked Highway 50 last week. The rockslides are due to drastic temperature changes in the Sierra, officials said. "What happens is that during the day, the snow melts – we've been having high daytime temperatures, and then overnight it freezes again, so the water gets into these cracks in a boulder, and then when it freezes it expands. That creates further erosion of the rock," said Steve Nelson, a spokesperson with Caltrans District 3. KCRA 3's Maricela De La Cruz reports.