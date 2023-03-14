Expansion of 'Parental Rights in Education' law clears first committee

An expansion of Florida's controversial "Parental Rights in Education" law took a first step toward final passage Tuesday. Republicans in a House subcommittee advanced HB 1223, which limits the use of preferred pronouns in schools and further prohibits instruction on gender education. You might remember the initial version of the legislation, which passed last year, HB 1557 and critics called the "Don't Say Gay" bill. They now have a new nickname for its successor, "Don't Say They."

Latest Stories

  • People on Twitter are mocking George Santos for weighing in on the Silicon Valley Bank implosion: 'Tell them how you once ran Switzerland's largest bank, George'

    The embattled Santos tweeted that he opposed bailing out the failed Silicon Valley Bank, but received scathing replies.

  • DeSantis administration revokes Hyatt Regency Miami alcohol license after it hosted 'A Drag Queen Christmas'

    The facility admitted people under the age of 18 as long as they were accompanied by an adult, but Florida regulators said that wasn't allowed.

  • Sanna Marin’s offer of fighter jets for Ukraine catches Finland off guard

    Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has been accused of offering fighter jets to Ukraine without first discussing it with the government, the president or military.

  • US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war

    The U.S. has begun an aggressive new push to inflict pain on Russia’s economy and specifically its oligarchs with the intent of thwarting the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. From the Treasury Department to the Justice Department, U.S. officials will focus on efforts to legally liquidate the property of Russian oligarchs, expand financial penalties on those who facilitate the evasion of sanctions, and close loopholes in the law that allow oligarchs to use shell companies to move through the U.S. financial system.

  • Biden Reminds Everyone About Sunak's Home In California

    British prime minister perhaps not thrilled about discussing his links to the US again.

  • Transport minister pledges to close passenger compensation loophole used by airlines

    MONTREAL — Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Tuesday the federal government will close a loophole that allows airlines to deny customers compensation for cancelled flights. The reform will come as part of an overhaul of passenger rights to be tabled in Parliament this spring, he said at a press conference. Asked whether he would end the exemption that lets carriers reject compensation claims by citing safety issues, Alghabra answered in the affirmative. "The short answer is yes. We are worki

  • Top U.S. Republican McConnell to move to rehab after being released from hospital

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was released from a hospital and will continue receiving treatment at a rehabilitation facility, his office said on Monday after one of Washington's most powerful figures suffered a fall last week. McConnell's recovery from a concussion is proceeding well, his office said in a statement, adding that he also suffered a minor rib fracture in the fall. A senior Senate Republican aide suggested McConnell could be in rehab for up to two weeks.

  • DeSantis Assails US Policy in Ukraine, Breaking With Much of GOP

    (Bloomberg) -- Ron DeSantis on Monday expressed strong misgivings over US support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion, breaking not only with the Biden administration but other prominent Republicans.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs Hike‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaBillionaire Charle

  • Former NYPD officer who carried tambourine on Jan. 6 convicted after prosecutors said she shoved, slapped officers during riot

    Sara Carpenter was convicted of seven felony and misdemeanor charges last week related to her role in the insurrection.

  • Sinema Wants Accountability for Bank Mess. Hand Her a Mirror.

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastCall her a wolf for Wall Street.After the feds declared that the depositors at the defunct Silicon Valley Bank are protected from loss, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona shamelessly issued what she titled a “Statement on Steps to Protect the U.S. Banking System.”“The federal government must now ensure those responsible are held accountable, while maintaining stability for all Americans who rely on our banking system,” she tweeted.Sinema need on

  • Joe Biden Recalls the First Time He Saw a Gay Couple — and the 'Simple' Way His Dad Explained Their Love

    In a new Daily Show interview, Biden shares that his dad taught him to view same-sex love as perfectly valid, even at a time when homosexuality was criminalized around the nation

  • Manitoba investigator, National Microbiology Lab guard charged in massive organized crime drug bust

    An investigator with a provincial unit has been swept up in an organized crime bust in Manitoba that resulted in more than 20 people being arrested and multiple kilograms of drugs being seized. Donavon Sired, 50, is charged with bribery, breach of trust and conspiracy. He's accused of leaking information to drug dealers about police enforcement plans. He was a member of the special investigations unit for Manitoba Finance, which typically investigates cigarette smuggling. Project Dawgpound, as t

  • Poland may give Ukraine MiG-29 jets in next 4-6 weeks, says PM

    Poland could give Ukraine MiG-29 fighter jets in the coming four to six weeks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday, suggesting that Kyiv's allies were moving closer to an agreement on the next step in their military support for the country. Poland has said it would be prepared to send Soviet-designed MiG-29 jets to Ukraine as part of a coalition of countries.

  • Powerful Indian Hindu group backs government's opposition to same-sex marriage recognition

    The ideological parent of India's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has backed the government position against recognising same-sex marriage, months after raising hopes with supportive comments on gay rights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government has opposed recognising same-sex marriage and urged the Supreme Court to reject challenges to the current legal framework lodged by LGBT couples.

  • Florida takes the lead in pushing back against China’s technology aggression | Opinion

    Florida’s elected leaders are holding China accountable for surveillance, theft, cyberattacks and other nefarious actions, state Rep. David Borrero writes.

  • Manitoba premier's failure to disclose property sales inadvertent, judge rules

    WINNIPEG — A Manitoba judge has ruled that Premier Heather Stefanson failed to disclose the sale of three properties as required by conflict of interest legislation. However, Justice Anne Turner says there will be no penalty because the failure was inadvertent and did not give the premier any financial advantage. The court case centred on a corporation that Stefanson held shares in and that sold two apartment complexes and a storage facility. Stefanson filed forms under the conflict of interest

  • Top Republicans bash DeSantis for calling Ukraine war a territorial dispute: 'Obviously, he doesn't deal with foreign policy'

    DeSantis is making his position on Ukraine clear as he prepares for a possible 2024 campaign. But members of his own party are pushing back.

  • Poilievre says he would sue Big Pharma, won't comment on supervised consumption sites

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Tuesdaythat if he became prime minister, he would sue pharmaceutical companies as a way to fund drug treatment ⁠ — but he wouldn't say what he would do about sites where users can consume drugs under supervision. Poilievre made the pledge during a stop in Metro Vancouver, a region of the country he has routinely criticized for its approach to the opioid crisis. He once called Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood "hell on earth." The Tory

  • Mexico ‘safer than US’ despite drug cartel murders

    Mexico’s president has claimed his country is safer than the US amid a row over drug cartel murders.

  • U.S. withdraws Trump-era land deal in Alaska wildlife refuge

    The Biden administration said on Tuesday it rescinded a land swap deal struck by former President Donald Trump's interior secretary that would have allowed a new road to cut through an Alaska wildlife refuge. The decision comes as President Joe Biden's administration faces heavy criticism from environmental groups for its approval earlier this week of a massive oil and gas development in Alaska's Arctic. In a statement, the Interior Department said Secretary Deb Haaland withdrew the 2019 land exchange deal between the agency and the Alaska native King Cove Corporation, but would be open to examining other proposals to replace it.