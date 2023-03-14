Expansion of 'Parental Rights in Education' law clears first committee
An expansion of Florida's controversial "Parental Rights in Education" law took a first step toward final passage Tuesday. Republicans in a House subcommittee advanced HB 1223, which limits the use of preferred pronouns in schools and further prohibits instruction on gender education. You might remember the initial version of the legislation, which passed last year, HB 1557 and critics called the "Don't Say Gay" bill. They now have a new nickname for its successor, "Don't Say They."